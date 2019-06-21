News Hits

Friday, June 21, 2019

Chemical Bank's new headquarters will wipe out downtown building

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge The Michigan Mutual Liability Annex. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • The Michigan Mutual Liability Annex.

Chemical Bank plans to demolish a 10-story building downtown to make way for a new headquarters.

The $104 million, 20-story headquarters will tower over its neighbors, the Fillmore Detroit and the Fyfe Apartments along Woodward Avenue. Groundbreaking is expected to occur in the next 90 days, Tom Wennerger, the bank’s chief marketing officer, told the Free Press.

click to enlarge Rendering of Chemical Bank's new headquarters. - CHEMICAL BANK
  • Chemical Bank
  • Rendering of Chemical Bank's new headquarters.
It’s unclear when crews plan to demolish the Michigan Mutual Liability Annex, an office building with a plain facade and design, and four stories of parking space.



The only remarkable part of the building is the granite-covered ground floor.

The new headquarters will also be built on a surface parking lot facing Woodward.

