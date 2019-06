Chemical Bank's new headquarters will wipe out downtown building

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

The Michigan Mutual Liability Annex.

click to enlarge Chemical Bank

Rendering of Chemical Bank's new headquarters.

Chemical Bank plans to demolish a 10-story building downtown to make way for a new headquarters.The $104 million, 20-story headquarters will tower over its neighbors, the Fillmore Detroit and the Fyfe Apartments along Woodward Avenue. Groundbreaking is expected to occur in the next 90 days, Tom Wennerger, the bank’s chief marketing officer, told the Free Press It’s unclear when crews plan to demolish the Michigan Mutual Liability Annex, an office building with a plain facade and design, and four stories of parking space.The only remarkable part of the building is the granite-covered ground floor.The new headquarters will also be built on a surface parking lot facing Woodward.