John James is having an identity crisis

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Michigan Democratic Party

It appears John James has been systematically trying to erase mentions of Trump in his social media posts.Though James spoke at a recent GOP Reagan Dinner in Macomb County, he apparently made sure not to post a photo that featured giant gold foil letter balloons that spelled out “Trump,” which were displayed behind James as he spoke at the podium.The photo James chose to share on his social media crops out the balloon letters. Presumably, James is attempting to avoid aligning himself with Trump in order to be more appealing to Michigan voters, where Trump is not polling well This recent omission is in line with the fact that James previously deleted hundreds of his past social media posts , including those that highlighted his “2000%” support of Trump’s agenda. James also erased posts that expressed his support of Trump’s efforts to entirely repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Luckily, our MT archives are intact. James has previously taken campaign money from white supremacists and a campaign ad for his previous Senate run featured a swastika. Ted Nugent has called James his "blood brother."



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.