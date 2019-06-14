Customer in wheelchair fires taser at McDonald's employee in Detroit

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

A woman in a wheelchair fired a taser at a McDonald's employee in Detroit on Thursday after complaining about poor service.After ordering her food at 5 p.m., the customer pulled out a taser gun and pointed it at the cashier, saying she was rude and the order was taking too long. The taser missed the employee, who was not injured and later insisted she was polite.When Wayne State University police arrived minutes later, the customer was still outraged and began yelling at officers. Police eventually calmed her down without further incident."We confiscated the taser," Chief Anthony Holt told theThe customer could be charged with felonious assault, Holt said.