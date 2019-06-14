Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 14, 2019

Customer in wheelchair fires taser at McDonald's employee in Detroit

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

A woman in a wheelchair fired a taser at a McDonald's employee in Detroit on Thursday after complaining about poor service.

After ordering her food at 5 p.m., the customer pulled out a taser gun and pointed it at the cashier, saying she was rude and the order was taking too long. The taser missed the employee, who was not injured and later insisted she was polite.

When Wayne State University police arrived minutes later, the customer was still outraged and began yelling at officers. Police eventually calmed her down without further incident.



"We confiscated the taser," Chief Anthony Holt told the Metro Times.

The customer could be charged with felonious assault, Holt said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows neo-Nazis push woman at Detroit Pride Read More

  2. Chief Craig defends decision not to warn public about neo-Nazis' violent plans for Detroit Read More

  3. US Attorney: Michigan is the nation's most corrupt state Read More

  4. Security guards for Gilbert's buildings launched 1-day strike in downtown Detroit Read More

  5. Detroit police slammed for handling of neo-Nazis at Motor City Pride Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...