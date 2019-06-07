News Hits

Friday, June 7, 2019

News Hits

Search for serial killer: Detroit to board up vacant houses in areas of attacks

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Detroit police and city workers plan to board up every vacant house in the areas where three women were murdered and raped by a suspected serial killer.

Beginning Friday, police also will search the vacant houses before crews board them up. Police are considering using dogs to help locate any bodies.

The goal is to finish the work by July.



“The kind of work we’re embarking on I really believe will make a profound difference,” Police Chief James Craig told reporters Friday morning.

On Wednesday, police announced they believe a serial killer is targeting sex workers in their 50s and luring them to vacant houses on the east side, where they are raped and killed.

The first murder and rape occurred sometime before March 19, when police found a decomposed, naked woman in a vacant house on Coventry Street near I-75. On May 24, another woman was found raped and murdered in a vacant house on the 15000 block of Linnhurst Street. And on Wednesday, police discovered another victim in an abandoned house at Mount Elliott Street and Mack Avenue.

