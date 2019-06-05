News Hits

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Police: Suspected serial killer, rapist on the loose in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:57 PM

Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspected serial killer and rapist on the city's east side.

Chief James Craig said the killer appears to be targeting sex workers in their 50s and luring them to vacant houses, where he raped and killed them between March 19 and Wednesday.

Police believe at least three murders are connected. The first occurred around March 19, when police found a dead, naked woman in a vacant house on the 2000 block of Coventry Street. On May 24, another woman was found raped and murdered in a vacant house on the 15000 block of Linnhurst Street. And on Wednesday, police discovered another victim in an undisclosed location.



"We want to make sure every sex worker is aware, especially if the suspect is luring them to a vacant dwelling," Craig said shortly after noon on Wednesday. "We do believe the sex worker community may have some information that will  help us identify the suspect."

Police initially believed the first suspect was dead from an overdose until a medical examiner ruled that blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

Police have no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-SpeakUp.

