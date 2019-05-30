Tlaib: 'Mueller report is an impeachment referral'

click to enlarge
-
Evan El-Amin, Stephanie Kenner, Shutterstock.com
Maybe Rashida Tlaib will get to "impeach the motherfucker
," after all.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday press conference reignited calls for impeachment after he broke his silence to say that he did not exonerate Trump, telling the nation in a short statement, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that."
A few hours later in an interview
with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Tlaib called for Congress to move forward with impeachment proceedings.
"From the beginning, the Mueller report is an impeachment referral to Congress," she said. "It's clear he is asking the United States' Congress to take up their responsibility to hold impeach inquiry."
Matthews noted that Dem leaders say there's still little support for doing so among Democrats in the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who still appears opposed to impeachment — claims only 38 House reps are on board, while 200 don't want to move forward.
That could change after yesterday's press conference, and the push to impeach gained a little steam last week when Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash
and former Missouri Rep. Tom Coleman
called for Trump's impeachment.
Tlaib also said she believes more and more Americans want impeachment, and it's "regular folks are leading this fight," not politicians.
"I think it's clear that many Americans that I spoke to don't want a lawless, king-like president to continue to not be held accountable to the Constitution."
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.