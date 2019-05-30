News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

News Hits

Tlaib: 'Mueller report is an impeachment referral'

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge EVAN EL-AMIN, STEPHANIE KENNER, SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Evan El-Amin, Stephanie Kenner, Shutterstock.com

Maybe Rashida Tlaib will get to "impeach the motherfucker," after all.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday press conference reignited calls for impeachment after he broke his silence to say that he did not exonerate Trump, telling the nation in a short statement, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that."

A few hours later in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Tlaib called for Congress to move forward with impeachment proceedings.
Related Rashida Tlaib is the first Muslim woman to preside over the House of Representatives
Rashida Tlaib is the first Muslim woman to preside over the House of Representatives
By Tom Perkins
News Hits
"From the beginning, the Mueller report is an impeachment referral to Congress," she said. "It's clear he is asking the United States' Congress to take up their responsibility to hold impeach inquiry."

Matthews noted that Dem leaders say there's still little support for doing so among Democrats in the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who still appears opposed to impeachment — claims only 38 House reps are on board, while 200 don't want to move forward.
Related Michigan Republican Amash doubles down on calls for Trump impeachment
Michigan Republican Amash doubles down on calls for Trump impeachment
By Sonia Khaleel
News Hits
That could change after yesterday's press conference, and the push to impeach gained a little steam last week when Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash and former Missouri Rep. Tom Coleman called for Trump's impeachment.

Tlaib also said she believes more and more Americans want impeachment, and it's "regular folks are leading this fight," not politicians.

"I think it's clear that many Americans that I spoke to don't want a lawless, king-like president to continue to not be held accountable to the Constitution."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Massive loopholes': No guaranteed savings, redlining continues in new auto insurance law Read More

  2. Delta is union busting — try flying with these unionized carriers instead Read More

  3. 20,000 Detroiters signed up for more FCA job information Read More

  4. Michigan Republican Amash doubles down on calls for Trump impeachment Read More

  5. Why there's no end in sight for Highland Park's water affordability crisis Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...