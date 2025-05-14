  1. Music
The Whitney releases full Garden Party series lineup

The 36th season of outdoor concerts starts Thursday with Laura Rain and the Caesars

By
May 14, 2025 at 1:51 pm
Jill Jack performs at a Whitney Garden Party in 2019. - Joe Maroon
Joe Maroon
Jill Jack performs at a Whitney Garden Party in 2019.

Al fresco concerts are returning to the scenic patio of The Whitney mansion in Detroit.

The longstanding restaurant announced the lineup for the 36th season of its Whitney Garden Party outdoor music series, featuring local acts like the Orbitsuns, the Whiskey Charmers, the Firewalkers, and more.

The shows start at 5 p.m. on Thursdays, with sets at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $20 for a VIP reserved table. 

Food and beverages available to purchase include charcuterie boards, prime rib sliders with fries, Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, lobster bisque, crispy Brussels sprouts, and more,

Tickets and more information are available from thewhitney.com/events-experiences. The full lineup is below.

May 15: Laura Rain and the Caesars (soul/funk)
May 22: The Orbitsuns (outlaw country)
May 29: Olivia Van Goor Quartet (jazz) 
June 5: Djangophonique (hot club revival) 
June 12: Olivia Dear (indie pop) 
June 19: Warhorses (trance rock) 
June 26: Voxanna (psychedelic folk) 
July 3: The Whiskey Charmers (country noir/Americana) 
July 10: Tosha Owens and the Stable Dudes (blues/rock/funk)
July 17: Nicole New (jazz vocalist)
July 24: Livernois (Americana/indie rock) 
July 31: The Blueflowers (Americana/alt-indie)
Aug. 7: Annie & Rod Capps Band (folk/Americana)
Aug. 14: Billy Gunther and the Midwest Riders (Rustbelt country rock)
Aug. 21: Dirk Kroll Band (blues-based pop/rock)
Aug. 28: Remnose (indie/folk rock)
Sept. 4: The Firewalkers (vintage blues and popcorn R&B)
Location Details

The Whitney

4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit

(313) 832-5700

www.thewhitney.com

Image: The Whitney
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

