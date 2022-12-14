Sponge to record live acoustic album to benefit Detroit homeless center

click to enlarge Dontae Rockymore Sponge performing in at the Metro Times Best of Detroit party in 2019.

Members of some of the biggest Michigan rock bands are coming together to rock for a good cause.

Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is leading a concert that will raise money for the Pope Francis Center, a Detroit homeless shelter.

Sponge will perform an acoustic set that will be recorded for an album, with all proceeds going to the Pope Francis Center.

The band will be joined by Mike Skill of the Romantics, Brian Vander Ark of Verve Pipe, and Eminem collaborator Luis Resto for the performance, dubbed “Songs of Hope.”

The concert will take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar in St. Clair Shores. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6.

This is the fourth year Dombroski has worked with the Pope Francis Center. Previously, Sponge and other local artists released a covers album, Songs that Got Me Through It, for the cause.

Since 1990, the Pope Francis Center provides services to nearly 200 people experiencing homelessness daily, including meals, showers, laundry, access to doctors, and more.

Tickets to the show include a meet and greet with all of the artists, as well as a digital recording of the show.

The Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar is located at 23218 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. More information is available at facebook.com/CacheWineAndCocktails.

