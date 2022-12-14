Sponge to record live acoustic album to benefit Detroit homeless center

The Verve Pipe, the Romantics, and Luis Resto are also involved

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge Sponge performing in at the Metro Times Best of Detroit party in 2019. - Dontae Rockymore
Dontae Rockymore
Sponge performing in at the Metro Times Best of Detroit party in 2019.

Members of some of the biggest Michigan rock bands are coming together to rock for a good cause.

Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is leading a concert that will raise money for the Pope Francis Center, a Detroit homeless shelter.

Sponge will perform an acoustic set that will be recorded for an album, with all proceeds going to the Pope Francis Center.

The band will be joined by Mike Skill of the Romantics, Brian Vander Ark of Verve Pipe, and Eminem collaborator Luis Resto for the performance, dubbed “Songs of Hope.”

The concert will take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar in St. Clair Shores. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6.

This is the fourth year Dombroski has worked with the Pope Francis Center. Previously, Sponge and other local artists released a covers album, Songs that Got Me Through It, for the cause.

Since 1990, the Pope Francis Center provides services to nearly 200 people experiencing homelessness daily, including meals, showers, laundry, access to doctors, and more.

Tickets to the show include a meet and greet with all of the artists, as well as a digital recording of the show.

The Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar is located at 23218 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. More information is available at facebook.com/CacheWineAndCocktails.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Janet Jackson announces tour with a stop in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Janet Jackson

SZA announces ‘SOS’ arena tour with Detroit stop

By Lee DeVito

SZA performing in 2019.

With his music project the Imaginatron, Steven Pivalsky wants to make you move ‘like an ouija board’

By Jeff Milo

The Imaginatron in 2017.

Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue

By Lee DeVito

A rendering showing the main and mezzanine floors of District 142, an upcoming music venue in Wyandotte.

Also in Music

Wyandotte is getting a new rock and country music venue

By Lee DeVito

A rendering showing the main and mezzanine floors of District 142, an upcoming music venue in Wyandotte.

SZA announces ‘SOS’ arena tour with Detroit stop

By Lee DeVito

SZA performing in 2019.

Janet Jackson announces tour with a stop in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Janet Jackson

R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79

By Lee DeVito

R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us