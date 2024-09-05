  1. Music
SiriusXM announces new show ‘Live from Motown Museum’

The weekly show will be hosted by Detroit Pistons announcer John Mason and Levi Stubbs III, whose father was a founding member of the Four Tops

Sep 5, 2024 at 12:29 pm
The Motown Museum.
The Motown Museum. Shutterstock
The Motown Museum’s big expansion now includes SiriusXM’s satellite radio waves.

The broadcast company has announced a new weekly radio show, “Live from Motown Museum,” set for SiriusXM’s Smokey’s Soul Town on channel 74.

The show will be hosted by John Mason (a radio personality from WJLB and perhaps more famously known as the announcer for the Detroit Pistons, coining the famous chant “Deeeeee-troit basketball!”) and Levi Stubbs III, whose father Levi Stubbs was a founding member of the Four Tops.

It launches at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

“As we embark on this exciting journey with our own radio show on SiriusXM, we see it as more than just a national broadcast opportunity — it’s a powerful platform to connect with Motown fans across the country on a deeper level,” said Robin Terry, Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO, in a statement. “This venture symbolizes a unique opportunity in music storytelling unlike anything else on the platform. For our institution to have a place on Smokey’s Soul Town on SiriusXM, for Detroit to be represented in such a meaningful way and for Motown stories to be told and shared is something that is transcendent as we continue our mission to amplify stories from Motown alumni and foster meaningful conversations to showcase Motown’s enduring impact.”

The deal includes exclusive content for subscribers on the SiriusXM app, including interviews with “Motown alumni, contemporary artists inspired by Motown, and key players in the Motown constellation.”

SiriusXM’s Smokey’s Soul Town is curated by Motown’s Smokey Robinson, playing a mix of classic soul, R&B, and Motown from the 1960s and ’70s.

The new show is just one of many good things going on at Hitsville, U.S.A. In 2016, the Motown Museum announced a massive $65 million expansion with a planned 50,000-square-foot world-class entertainment and education tourist destination featuring interactive exhibits, a performance space, recording studios, and more, though an opening date has not yet been announced.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

