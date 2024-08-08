  1. Music
Raise the Bar: Orchid Theatre

Aug 8, 2024 at 4:06 pm
click to enlarge Orchid Theatre. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orchid Theatre.
Check out Ferndale’s new Orchid Theatre, Detroit’s latest dance venue and nightclub. With a broad variety of music from Top 40, Hip Hop, R&B, House,Techno/Electronic, Country and Salsa you can expect an immersive, multi genre music experience featuring state of the art sound and lighting. Be the VIP you know you are and get bottle service in your own private booth. New owner Troy Ramroop, founder, director and owner of Grasshopper Underground, one of Detroit’s most well respected and sorely missed spots for house music, envisions Orchid Theatre to be a place where people can dance all night, enjoy VIP service and create memorable experiences. Check out their website for more information on upcoming events, to reserve your booth or plan your private party.
Location Details

Orchid Theatre

141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale Oakland County

orchid-theatre.com

