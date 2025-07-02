  1. Music
Nivea to host ‘Slow Jams’ R&B event at Detroit Shipping Co.

The Grammy-nominated artist will headline the “Ultimate R&B Experience” with interactive elements like mic-pass karaoke and “guess that lyric” games

By
Jul 2, 2025 at 12:57 pm
Image: Nivea earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance in 2003 for her song “Don’t Mess with My Man.”
Nivea earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance in 2003 for her song “Don’t Mess with My Man.” Shutterstock
The next edition of the “Slow Jams” event at Detroit Shipping Co. will be hosted by Grammy nominated R&B artist Nivea.

The monthly party is billed as more than a concert — “an Ultimate R&B Experience” that “blends the nostalgia of throwback R&B with the thrill of today’s live shows” including intimate, interactive elements like mic-pass karaoke and “guess that lyric” games.

Nivea earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance in 2003 for her song “Don’t Mess with My Man.”

The events are curated by local collective Retro Revenue. Previous editions have featured acts like Trey Songz in March, Jacquees in April, and Mariah the Scientist in May.

Tickets are available for two for $20 at eventbrite.com.

VIP booths are available for $500 and include entry for four guests and bottle service. $10 signature cocktails will also be available all night.

Event Details
Image: Slow Jams – An Ultimate R&B Experience hosted by NIVEA

Slow Jams – An Ultimate R&B Experience hosted by NIVEA

Sat., July 5, 10 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Company 474 Peterboro St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

From $23.18
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

