Nivea to host ‘Slow Jams’ R&B event at Detroit Shipping Co.

The next edition of the “Slow Jams” event at Detroit Shipping Co. will be hosted by Grammy nominated R&B artist Nivea.

The monthly party is billed as more than a concert — “an Ultimate R&B Experience” that “blends the nostalgia of throwback R&B with the thrill of today’s live shows” including intimate, interactive elements like mic-pass karaoke and “guess that lyric” games.

Nivea earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance in 2003 for her song “Don’t Mess with My Man.”

The events are curated by local collective Retro Revenue. Previous editions have featured acts like Trey Songz in March, Jacquees in April, and Mariah the Scientist in May.

Tickets are available for two for $20 at eventbrite.com.

VIP booths are available for $500 and include entry for four guests and bottle service. $10 signature cocktails will also be available all night.