Motown Museum receives $10,000 grant on ‘Good Morning America’

Good Morning America started the day off right, featuring a live broadcast of young Detroit vocalists performing from Motown Museum’s Hitsville NEXT program, highlighting a long-time volunteer of the museum, and presenting the museum with a $10,000 grant.

The segment on Monday morning continued Good Morning America’s “Rise and Shine” series, which spotlighted Detroit’s cuisine, culture, local businesses, and community.

Apart from highlighting Hitsville NEXT, an educational hub supporting the next generation of artists in the city, Good Morning America celebrated Motown’s history further with a special spotlight on retired Detroit public school teacher known as “Miss Katherine.”

After decades of taking her students on field trips to the museum to show local youth how impactful Detroit music is, Miss Katherine now volunteers as “the voice” of the Motown Museum.

“I wanted them to be inspired by the legacy of Motown,” Miss Katherine said on Good Morning America. “I wanted them to know about Detroit music history that has captivated the entire world.”

Miss Katherine was presented with a video compilation showing many people involved at the museum thanking her for her service, as well as a special video message from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who thanked her for her contributions in keeping the Motown memory and spirit alive.

Motown Museum CEO and chairwoman Robin Terry presented Miss Katherine with a “Spirit of Motown Museum” Service Award, honoring her as a lifelong volunteer.

“But wait, there’s more,” the show’s host said for the third time, finally presenting the museum with a $10,000 check from audio company Shure in honor of Miss Katherine.

The Motown Museum is undergoing a $65 million expansion project, which once complete will include immersive exhibits, expanded retail space, a movie theater, and more.

