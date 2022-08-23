Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mexican rapper Bocafloja headlines Southwest Detroit’s SW Fest

The free fest features 40 musical performances across three stages in and around the historic Senate Theater

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge Mexican rapper Bocafloja. - Montecruz Foto, Flickr Creative Commons
Montecruz Foto, Flickr Creative Commons
Mexican rapper Bocafloja.

The second-annual family-friendly SWFest celebrates the diversity of Southwest Detroit’s music scenes, bringing 40 musical performances across three stages in and around the historic Senate Theater.

Bocafloja, a rapper from Mexico City, is set to perform, along with plenty of local acts, including Siena Liggins, Gabriel Duran, Forever Golden, Neena Roe, Jahz Watts, Object, and Sara Marie Barron, among others. There will also be art, food, vendors, and other resources available to the community.

From 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Senate Theater; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; senatetheater.com. Admission is free.

Location Details

Senate Theater

6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

(313) 894-4100

1 event 11 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
