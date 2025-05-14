Metro Detroit 2025 concert guide

Catch some live music this summer! Here’s a selection of upcoming events.

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

2600 Atwater St., Detroit; thearetha.com

5/23: October London, Tamar Braxton, Ro James

5/24: David Mann, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard

6/4: Samara Joy

6/11: Norman Brown, Avery Sunshine

6/13: Jamey Johnson

6/14: Ledisi, Rahsaan Patterson

6/18: Najee, Pieces of a Dream

6/21: A Flock of Seagulls, Bow Wow Wow, Animotion

6/25: Howard Hewett, Meli’sa Morgan, Jeff Redd

6/28: Jagged Edge, Lloyd, Brownstone

7/2: Will Downing, Tim Bowman

7/3: Tower of Power, Klymaxx, ConFunkShun

7/9: PJ Morton, Kevin Ross

7/11: Fantasia

7/12: Clint Black

7/16: The Baylor Project, Zo!, Tall Black Guy

7/19: Southern Soul, King George, Morris Day

7/23: Hiroshima, Jarrod Lawson

7/25: Kem, Chanté Moore

7/30: Evelyn Champagne King, Keith Washington

8/6: Damien Escobar, Jubu Smith

8/7: Boots on The Ground, Cupid

8/13: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with David Benoit

8/20: Raheem DeVaughn, Goapele

8/22: Maxwell, Marsha Ambrosius

Blind Pig

208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor; blindpigmusic.com

5/14: Evan Honer, Winyah, Ohly

5/15: Sqwerv, Violet Sol

5/16: Loss Of Life, Dollie Rot, At Water, Vexatious

5/17: ’90s Night with A Blurry Pink (Hum tribute), Andrea Doria (Radiohead tribute), Lyloc (Green Day tribute), Streetlight Curfew (System Of A Down tribute)

5/19: Band 9:05

5/21: Anthony Roperti Presents: Party At The Blind Pig! with Clay Dontá, Ravel Ray

5/22: Thrillkill, Steven Grey, Lvneswitch, Danny Fantom

5/23: Charming Disaster, Lonesome Skeleton Band, Rose St. Germaine, Megan Dooley

5/24: Wanted, The Blank, Savetta

5/28: 7th Street, Head Full Of Ghosts, Iconic Chronic, Doghouse

5/29: Lester, Geranium Red, Spectral Threads, Nobody Wins

5/30: Whiskey A Go-Go with Spellbound, Concrete Angels, General 11

5/31: Good Man’s Brother, Hillbilly Knife Fight, Failing As Humans, Sick Smile

6/1: Mass Dispute, Perfect Average, Staircase Joke, Reckless Manner, Mr. Davis

6/4: Intentions, Save Someone, Azura, Flatroom

6/5: Out Of Focus, Studio Lounge, Money Soup

6/6: Crimeapple, Tru Klassick, Isaac Castor, Dango Forlaine, DJ Los

6/7: Prince dance party with Harmolodics, Lavender Party, DJ Dante Lasalle (dove release at 8 p.m.)

6/11: We The Kings

6/12: Ypsiarboroo with Bsrb, Colin and The Cougars, Toadally, Kyle Pluta and The Premadonnas

6/13: Our Chemical Romance (tribute). One Exit Down (Green Day tribute), Frances Ford

6/14: Burnfest’ 25: Heartsick, Black Note Graffiti, Nickie P., Fern Whale, Tyler Chernoff

6/18: Pirate Radio

6/19: Restaurant Life, Lantern Fly, Paper Lanterns

6/20: Lady Gaga Mayhem Rave

6/21: Set To Spiral, Miseracord, Flowers On The Grave, Death Arcana

6/25: Shane Guerrette, Zach Person

7/2: The Non-Professionals, Mass Dispute, Griff Paws

7/31: Petalwave, Michigan Left, Moth Dude, Wipeout

8/2: Mohanad Elshieky

8/13: Vultures Of Culture, Horror Movies In The Morning, Yellow No. 5, Lanternfly

Comerica Park

2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com

8/28: Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Boys Like Girls

9/13: The Lumineers, The Backseat Lovers, Chance Peña

The Crofoot Ballroom

1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; thecrofoot.com

5/24: Curren$Y

5/30: Champagne Drip

5/31: Def Machine

6/7: Akeem Ali

7/17: Carnifex

8/9: Esham

8/23: Kayzo Presents: Unleashed XL ’25

District 142

142 Maple St., Wyandotte; district142live.com

5/15: Demun Jones, Redburn

5/16: Last Child (Aerosmith tribute)

5/17: Emo Night with All American Throwbacks

5/31: Imposters in Effect (Beastie Boys tribute)

6/4: DSL* Dire Straights Legacy

6/7: In the Air Tonight (Phil Collins and Genesis tribute)

6/7: Turn the Page (Bob Seger tribute)

6/13: Priscilla Block

6/20: Maddie & Tae

6/21: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, Tom Schwartz

6/25: Yachley Crew

7/18: Pop 2000 with OTown, BBMak, LFO, Tyler Hilton

7/19: Eli Young Band

7/24: Buckcherry, Pistols at Dawn, Faded

7/26: The Dave Matthew Tribute Band

8/1: Randall King

8/2: Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)

8/14: A1A (Jimmy Buffet tribute)

8/22: Lakeview, Jason Cross, Ryan Jay

8/30: Tyler Braden

El Club

4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com

5/14: Dave Blunts

5/16: Squid

5/17: J-Kwon

5/18: Low Cut Connie

5/25: MIKE

5/28: Pallbearer

5/30: Detroit Diamond

6/5: Annie DiRusso

6/6: Bad Suns

6/8: Gallant

6/10: Creeping Death, Kruelty

6/11: Sleigh Bells, Sophie Hunter

6/12: Logan Crosby

6/13: Just Shacoi, PlaNet KaiA, Fullbodydurag, JMT

6/14: Provoker, RIP Swirl, Faerybaby)

6/20: jae skeese

6/21: Millyz

6/26: Premo Rice

7/6: Wavves

7/8: Domani

7/10: Tripping Daisy

7/12: HGG5, Bizarre, Foulmouth

7/13: Maggie Antone

7/15: Surprise Chef

7/21: BashfortheWorld

7/24: LaRussell

7/29: Late Night Drive Home

8/9: Clipping.

8/23: Vincent Neil Emerson

9/11: Slow Crush

9/12: Momma

9/14: Frankie Cosmos

9/16: Foxwarren

Elektricity

15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; elektricitymusic.com

5/16: Badklaat, Subfiltronik

5/17: Deathhex

5/24: Lalaland, Nina Kraviz

5/25: Richie Hawtin, Joseph Capriati

5/26: Experts Only, Live From Earth

5/30: Kompany, Hamro

5/31: Artifakts

6/6: Caspa

6/7: Trxxed

6/13: RL Grime

6/14: Nothingxhurts

6/27: Cosmic Gate

6/28: Tsu Nami

7/12: Whales

7/25: Codd Dubz

9/5: Phaseone

Courtesy photo Michigan act Greensky Bluegrass is set to play the Fillmore on Aug. 21.

The Fillmore

2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; livenation.com

5/15: Central Cee

5/17: Nate Jackson

5/23: Trap Karaoke

5/24: Shrek Rave

5/27: Dance Gavin Dance

5/31: The Head and the Heart

6/3: Thee Sacred Souls

6/5: Josh Gates

6/6: Jet, Band of Skulls

6/8: Josh Johnson

6/13: Sorry Papi - The All Girl Rave

6/19: Dej Loaf, Tone Tone, Trick Trick

6/22: Jessie Reyez

6/24: Ryan Adams

6/28: Devo

7/11: idobi Radio Summer School

7/19: The Swell Season

7/28-29: Pixies

8/4: The Struts

8/8: The Fray

8/12: Jessie Murph

8/16: Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

8/21: Greensky Bluegrass

8/23: We Came As Romans

8/30: Streetlight Manifesto

8/31: Phantogram

9/10: Yungblud

9/17: Shoreline Mafia

9/19: Steven Wilson

9/23: Shaboozey

9/25: Bruce Dickinson

9/26: Marianas Trench

Ford Field

2000 Brush St., Detroit; fordfield.com

5/18: Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell

5/24-25: The Weeknd, Playboi Carti

6/10: Kendrick Lamar,SZA

8/7-8: Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller

11/15: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks

Fox Theatre

2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com

5/18: Anthony Hamilton, Robin Thicke, Vivian Green

5/23: Guy Manoukian

5/24: Lil Jon, B-Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy, Youngbloodz

5/29: Brit Floyd

6/4: Heart

6/7: Bloc Party, Blonde Redhead

6/20: Luis R Conriquez

6/26: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

7/11-12: Theo Von

7/24: Vince Gill

8/2: Earth, Wind & Fire

9/12: Jeezy

9/13: Bonnie Raitt, Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band

9/20: Ray LaMontagne

9/24: Louis C.K.

Michael Moran The Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids opens its amphitheater for concerts this month.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids; meijergardens.org

5/30: The Head and the Heart, Futurebirds, Anna Graves

6/4: Chaka Khan

6/8: I’m With Her, Mason Via

6/12: Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’, Abraham Alexander

6/15: Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young

6/16: Diana Krall

6/18: The Revivalists

6/22: Gary Clark Jr., Lamont Landers

6/23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

6/25: Wynonna Judd

6/29: The Psychedelic Furs, The Chameleons

7/7: The Verve Pipe with Grand Rapids Symphony

713: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, JJ Grey & Mofro, Dumpstaphunk

7/16: O.A.R.

7/18: Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kitchen Dwellers

7/21: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

7/23: Guster with Grand Rapids Symphony

7/27: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail, Easy Action

7/31: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

8/1: The War And Treaty with Grand Rapids Symphony

8/3: Train, Edwin McCain

8/7: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark

8/11: Cheap Trick

8/14: The String Cheese Incident

8/17: Cake

8/18: Andy Grammer

8/21: Maren Morris

8/24: Umphrey’s McGee

8/25: Charley Crockett

8/28: The Crane Wives

9/4: Smokey Robinson

9/5: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

9/11: Vance Joy

9/14: Rilo Kiley

Loving Touch

22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thelovingtouchferndale.com

5/16: Gimme Gimme Disco

5/17: Smallpools, Rec Hall, Tana Matz

5/23: Emo Nite with Arun Bali

5/31: Phoneboy

6/2: Illuminati Hotties, Georgia Maq, allie

6/5: The Native Howl

6/7: Darcy Moran, WIPEOUT, The Telephone Poles, Trading Vices

6/11: Mei Semones, John Roseboro

6/13: Kyle Dion

6/17: Greer

6/19: Black Lips, Craig Brown Band

6/20: Broadway Rave

6/21: TOED, Strictly Fine, Sancho

6/22: Lauren Sanderson, Emeryld

7/6: Archers, Rivals, Of Virtue, Dead Eyes

7/17: Ezra Furman, The Ophelias, Phased Out

7/29: The Symposium, John Myrtle

7/30: Mustard Service, Strawberry Milk Cult

8/8: Nick Galecki, Yellow House, Remnants

8/10: The Greeting Committee

8/12: Ramirez

8/28: Girl Ultra

9/11: Mystery Skulls

9/12: Brooks Nielsen

9/24: The Super Carlin Brothers

Magic Bag

22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; themagicbag.com

5/14-15: MICO, Ashley Mehta

5/17: A Place To Bury Strangers, The Serfs, The Mall

5/18: Disciple of The Garden (Chris Cornell tribute)

5/23: Lost Signals: An Electrifying Indie Rock & Dance Party

5/24: Jon Spencer, TY

5/27: Valerie June, Buffalo Nichols

5/29: Matteo Mancuso

6/1: Black Joe Lewis

6/10: Robyn Hitchcock

6/13: Horse the Band, Sweet Spine, Melted Bodies

6/14: 80s vs 80s: Mega 80's vs The Square Pegz

6/15: Dean Wareham, Buga

6/21: Lamont Landers

6/24: Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs

7/8: Los Bitchos

7/10: Merce Lemon

7/13: Mekons, Johnny Dowd

7/15: Rose City Band, Powers/Rolin Duo

7/22: 7Horse

7/26: Satsang

8/1: LawLapalooza

8/7: Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness

8/8: Delilah Bon

8/15: Kiesza , Bonnie McKee

8/17: Bearly Dead (Grateful Dead tribute)

8/22: JR JR, Ohly

8/23: The Smithereens with John Cowsill

9/14: James McMurtry, BettySoo

9/15: Amble

9/20: Hallowed Hearts: An Emo Night

Magic Stick

4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com

5/16: A-Trak, Qurl, Slimey

5/17: Baroness, Dawn of Ouroboros

5/23: Max Styler, Rafael, Botez

5/24: Mk, Coco & Breezy, Dantiez

5/25: Odd Mob, Black V Neck, Sherif

5/26: Lee Foss

5/30: Merauder, Missing Link, Ingrown, Queensway, Bayway, Fatal Realm, Stop At Nothing

6/6: Sander Kleinenberg With Sherif, Aledro

6/8: Geordie Kieffer

6/9: Lords Of Acid, With Little Miss Nasty, Lucia Cifarelli From Kmfdm

6/15: Djirl With Dj Reezy, Andrea Ghita, Francesco Esposito

6/22: Caroline Baniewicz

7/18: Hayden James

7/20: Kentheman

7/25: New Bomb Turks, The Drowns, Saber Tooth Gary

7/27: Sematary, With Ghost Mountain, Hackle, Anvil

8/3: Spafford

8/9: Wesghost

Majestic Theatre

4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com

5/20: Nekrogoblikon, Revocation, Ov Sulfur, Brat

5/22: Grentperez., Rocco

5/27: Livingston, Braden Bales

6/3: The Menzingers, Lucero, Queen Of Jeans

6/4: Panchiko, Alison's Halo, Clinic Stars

6/5: Orion Sun, Chlothegod

7/12: Decisions Decisions

7/25: Mc Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Antonio Cardenas

8/9: Fitz and the Tantrums, Ax and The Hatchetmen

9/17: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Masonic Temple

500 Temple St., Detroit; themasonic.com

5/16: Devin Townsend

5/24: 42 Dugg

5/28: The Wonder Years and The Little Kruta String Ensemble, Kevin Devine

5/31: Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca

6/11: Danny Go!

6/12: Lane 8, Le Youth

6/14: Smino

6/15: TajMo: Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', Abraham Alexander

6/20-21: Brand New

6/28: Voices of the Streets, Real Boston Richey, Babyface Ray, EST Gee

7/12: Sam Barber

7/19: keshi, Mac Ayres

7/29: Lucy Dacus

8/5: Men I Trust, strongboi

8/8: In This Moment, Wargasm, Kat Von D, The Pretty Wild

8/21: LCD Soundsystem

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; meadowbrookamphitheatre.com

5/25: The Beach Boys

6/15: Hauser, Caroline Campbell, Amy Manford

6/26: Dispatch, June Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter

6/6: The Music of John Williams with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7/11: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors

7/19: Buddy Guy, Taj Farrant, Mathias Lattin

8/9: Lord Huron, S.G. Goodman, Jackamo

9/5: Alabama Shakes, Sam Evian

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

14900 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights; freedomhillamphitheater.com

5/16: Warren Zeiders, Tyler Braden

5/21: Teddy Swims, Diamond Café

5/25: Peach Pit, Briston Maroney, Bnny

5/31: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Wyatt Mccubbin

6/1: Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, Beach Weather

6/2: The Driver Era

6/6: Mt. Joy

6/7: Bailey Zimmerman, Dylan Marlowe, Drew Baldridge

6/13: Mike.

6/14: Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon, Jake Scott

6/17: Counting Crows, The Gaslight Anthem

7/3: Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Bloodywood

7/16: Primus, Ty Segall

7/22: Collective Soul, Live, Our Lady Peace, Greylin James Rue

8/3: Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Little Stranger

8/13: Cake

8/16: Goo Goo Dolls, Dashboard Confessional

8/19: Chevelle, Asking Alexandria, Dead Poet Society

8/22: Coheed And Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Foxing

8/23: Simple Plan, 3oh!3, Bowling For Soup, Lølø

8/24: Rob Thomas, A Great Big World

8/26: Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge

8/27: Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett, Noeline Hofman

8/31: Ted Nugent, Tommy’s Rocktrip

9/6: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Willie Watson

9/19: Goose

Pine Knob Music Theatre

33 Bob Seger Dr. Clarkston; 313presents.com

6/11: Halsey, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe

6/20: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Myron Elkins

6/21: Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English

6/22: Keith Urban, Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, Karley Scott Collins

7/2: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Puddles Pity Party

7/9: Dave Matthews Band

7/16: Summer Of Loud Tour with I Prevail, Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, Dark Divine

7/17: Pantera, Amon Amarth, Snafu

7/19: Kesha, Scissor Sisters, Rose Gray

7/23: Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, Dababy, Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, DJ Bonics

7/24: Kidz Bop Live, Doggyland

7/27: The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory

7/29: AJR, Goth Babe, Cavetown, Valley, Madilyn Mei

8/1: Cyndi Lauper, Jake Wesley Rogers

8/2: Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, Fastball

8/4: The Doobie Brothers, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

8/5: Rüfüs Du Sol, Overmono

8/6: Big Time Rush, Katelyn Tarver, Stephen Kramer Glickman

8/8: Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, Dasha

8/9: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Chingy

8/11: Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross

8/12: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick

8/13: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

8/15: Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Shelby Lynne

8/16: Styx, Kevin Cronin, Don Felder

8/19: Volbeat, Halestorm, The Ghost Inside

8/21: The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr.

8/22-23: Hardy, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus

8/28: Billy Idol, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

8/30: 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Dierks Bentley, Zach Top, The Band Loula

9/10: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, Nolan Taylor

9/11-12: Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, Raelynn, Dee Jay Silver

9/16: $Uicideboy$, Bones, Germ, Night Lovell, Chetta

9/20: 101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest with Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Return To Dust

9/26: Lainey Wilson, Muscadine Bloodline, Lauren Watkins

Royal Oak Music Theater

318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com

5/17: Mayday Parade

5/18: Coco Jones

5/20: Alex Warren

5/30: ramy youssef: love beam 7000

6/6: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

6/14: The Verve Pipe

6/22: Less Than Jake

6/27-28: Fred Armisen

6/29: OMD

7/8: Robin Trower

7/19: You Should Know

7/26: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail

7/31: Bilmuri

8/15: Chris Fleming

8/22: Chris Distefano

9/4: Tom Keifer & LA Guns

9/5: Leonid & Friends

9/6: 10cc

9/12: Conner O'Malley

9/18: Big Wild

9/19: Viagra Boys

9/21: Our Last Night

Saint Andrew’s Hall

431 E. Congress St., Detroit; livenation.com

5/8: The Wrecks

5/9: Magdalena Bay

5/12: Melvins & Napalm Death

5/13: Hippie Sabotage

5/14: The Devil Makes Three

5/15: Pecos & The Rooftops

5/16: Michigan Rattlers

5/17: MIRADOR

5/18: anees

5/31: Kitty’s Rave

6/6: Ashe

6/9: Honey Revenge

6/13: United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience (18+)

6/15: Sleep Theory

6/17: Santigold

6/19: Billy Corgan and The Machines of God

6/20: Murder By Death

6/21: Young Nudy

6/23: Betty Who

6/28: The Blue Stones

7/12: Diggy Graves

7/20: JoJo Siwa

7/25: The Crane Wives

8/3: Scene Queen

8/12: Citizen Soldier

8/16: Lettuce, Balthvs

8/26: Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

8/27: The Starting Line

9/16: Yacht Rock Revue

9/17: The Darkness

9/20: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Justin Hardiman You can catch bluesman Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Sept. 20 at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit.

Sanctuary

2932 Caniff St., Hamtramck; sanctuarydetroit.com

5/15: Catbite, Rodeo Boys, Boy Detective

5/16: Chris Farren, Oceanator, Maura Weaver, LoudFoxCult

5/17: Oceano, I Declare War, Escuela Grind, Filth, Backbiter

5/20: Normoria, Broken Nails, Access To Concrete

5/21: Wormrot, No/Mas, Oxygen Destroyer, See You Next Tuesday

5/22: Volume, Cleen, Solar Monolith

5/23: the 3148’s, Augmented Hearts, Mass Dispute, The Blacklist

5/25: Smoking Popes, Off With Their Heads

5/27: Early Moods, Baazlvaat , Winds of Neptune

5/28: Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Fotocrime

5/29: The Atlas Moth, Oriska, Cavalcade, Stubborn Assholes

5/30: Casket Robbery, My Own Will, Neverender, Darkeater, Approaching Autumn

5/31: Antisocial 4

6/6: Softcult, She's Green

6/7: Dragged Into Sunlight, Mizmor, Chained To The Bottom of the Ocean

6/10: One Step Closer, Magnitude, Stateside, Footballhead

6/12: Talking To Shadows, No Luck, Petalwave, Painted Friends

6/13: John Wiese, Lana Del Rabies

6/14: Wounded Touch, World Of Malice, Cult Therapy, Drop Rate, Insearchofbastila

6/15: Evil Army, Nuke, Weird Angel, Mrsa, Stacked Deck

6/17: Civic

6/18: Insect Ark, Forn, Pillar of Light, A Death Cinematic

6/19: Knumears, Othiel, Abuse Repression, Sapona

6/20: Bug Hunter, The Narcissist Cookbook

6/21: Deceased

6/22: Hunt The Dinosaur, Fight From Within, Resistor, Yayo, Ghosts In Motion, Eternity Awaits

6/23: Haggus, Girth, Reptile, Piss Leech

6/25: Nixil

6/26: Savage Master, Nite, Sauron, Hellkite, Necroprophcy

6/27: Weekend Nachos, The Sissy Boys, MDOP, Vigilante

6/28: Eighteen Visions

6/30: A Skylit Drive, Enox, Dizasterpiece, Walking Down Main

7/2: Strung Out, Death By Stereo

7/6: Bong Wizard, Plague of Carcosa, Bog Wizard, Solar Monolith

7/8: Orthodox, Mugshot, Omerta, Fromjoy, World Of Malice

7/12: Ogemaw County, Blood Rune Sigil, Supreme Mystic, Blind Haven, Shadow People

7/15: Hideous Divinity, Cenotaph, Recorruptor, Throne, Nethergate

7/16: Winona Fighter, Rodeo Boys

7/18: MC Chris

7/20: Don't Panic, Patty Pershayla

7/21: Heavy Heavy Low Low, Dr Manhattan, Melted Bodies

7/22: Dikembe, Kerosene Heights, Swiss Army Wife, LoudFoxCult

7/24: Shock Narcotic, Fell Ruin, Fogrot

7/27: Sanctuary Fight Club! (Live Pro Wresting)

7/30: The Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Detroit Party Marching Band

8/2: Vulvodynia, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Organectomy, Wormhole

8/6: Zao, Balmora, Girl of Glass, Godseyes

8/15: The Queers, The Jasons

8/19: Portraits Of Past

8/21: Oliver Francis, JordanXBell

8/22: From A Second Story Window

8/25: Conan, Mares of Thrace

8/29: Emo Night ft. Flicker//Fade Live Band Emo Night!

8/30: Vicious Rumors, Labyrinth, Wanted, Cyadine

The Shelter

431 E. Congress St., Detroit; livenation.com

5/21: DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot, Star Bandz

5/22: Bartees Strange

6/18: Games We Play

6/27: Loving

7/8: Heart Attack Man

7/15: Dom Corleo

7/18: Anthony Green

7/19: Five Iron Frenzy, The Boy Detective

8/10: Broncho

Small’s Bar

10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; smallsbardetroit.com

5/15: Industrial Detroit: Jozef Van Wissem, Mission to the Sun, C.L. Lobbestael, Kenjiro

5/16: Origami Phase, Brief Candles, D_E.N_O, Low Exposure

5/17: Joey Ramone Birthday Bash: The Ram-On’s, Greg and the Degens, Ramoaning, Suburban Delinquents, Love Fool, Moronic Device

5/22: Christopher Owens

5/24: Nerf Herder , Diesel Boy, Keep Flying, Middle-Out, Bathroom Of The Future

5/29: I Set My Friends On Fire, Enthronment, Bleeding Trruth

5/30: Scott H. Biram, Volk

5/31: Winds Of Neptune, Blood Rune Sigil, The Velvet Snakes, Angel of Mars

6/7: Against the Grain, Amino Acids, Us Bastards, Busby Death Chair

6/12: Bastardous, Frank White, Whatever, Newburgh

6/19: Get Dead, Middle-Out, Cascade Riot, Duk Butter

6/20: Pigeon Pit

6/28: Tim Barry, Jeremy Porter and the Tuco’s, Timmy Reynolds

7/5: Murphy’s Law, The Take

7/24: Go Fight, Interface, Red Lokust, Sapphira Vee, Amaranth

7/26: Voyag3r, Warhorses, Stormfeldt, Forge The Sun

8/2: Luicidal, Termiinally Ill, The Hajj

9/5: Pink Turns Blue

Wildwood Amphitheater

2700 Joslyn Ct., Orion Twp.; orion.events

5/30: Ladies of the 80s (tribute)

5/31: Rockstar (arena rock tribute)

6/5: North Oakland Concert Band

6/6: The Cure (tribute), White Stripes (tribute)

6/12: Theo Gridiron and Friends

6/13: Red Hot Chili Peppers (tribute), Green Day (tribute)

6/14: Sadie Bass, Rob Stone, Brad Stuart

6/19: Persuasion

6/20: Toby Keith (tribute), Chris Stapleton (tribute)

6/21: Eminem (tribute), DJ Dirty White

6/26: Lake Orion High School Band

6/27: Guns N’ Roses (tribute), AC/DC (tribute)

6/28: Old Skool (hip-hop tribute)

7/10: Taylor Tucky

7/11: Mellencamp (tribute), Springsteen (tribute)

7/12: U2 (tribute), The Firewalkers

7/17: Wayback Machine

7/18: Aerosmith (tribute), The Black Crows (tribute)

7/19: Beastie Boys (tribute), Lö Standards

7/24: Yacht Seas

7/25-27 Tommystock at Camp Agawam

7/31: Stone Blossoms

8/1: Loudernow (Emo, pop punk tribute)

8/2: Journey (tribute), Foreigner (tribute)

8/7: 50 Amp Fuse

8/8: Rage Against The Machine (tribute), Limp Bizkit (tribute)

8/9: Michael Jackson (tribute), Bruno Mars (tribute)

8/14: Mob Opera

8/15: Beatles vs. Stones (tribute)

8/16: Taylor Swift (tribute), Mckayla Prew

8/22: Bob Seger (tribute), Ted Nugent (tribute)

8/23: Kenny Chesney (tribute), Zac Brown (tribute), Miranda Lambert (tribute)

9/5: Van Hagar (tribute), Chit

9/6: Soundgarden (tribute), Pearl Jam (tribute)

9/19: Foo Fighters (tribute), Weezer (tribute)

9/20: Pink Floyd (tribute), David Bowie (tribute)

Festivals

5/24-26: Movement Festival with Charlotte de Witte, Moodymann, FERG, horsegiirL, and more

Hart Plaza, Detroit; movementfestival.com

6/19-22: Electric Forest with Justice, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Khruangbin, String Cheese Incident, and more

Double JJ Resort, Rothbury; electricforest.com

8/29-9/1: Detroit Jazz Festival with Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’rivera, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Barron, John Scofield, and more

Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org

8/1-3: Dearborn Homecoming with War and Treaty, Third Eye Blind, Tigers Jaw, Stoop Lee, and more

Ford Field Park, Dearborn; dearbornhomecoming.com