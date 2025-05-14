  1. Music
  2. Gig alert
  1. Music
  2. Gig alert

Metro Detroit 2025 concert guide

Catch some live music this summer in the Motor City and beyond!

By
May 14, 2025 at 6:00 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Catch some live music this summer! Here’s a selection of upcoming events.

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

2600 Atwater St., Detroit; thearetha.com

5/23: October London, Tamar Braxton, Ro James

5/24: David Mann, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard

6/4: Samara Joy

6/11: Norman Brown, Avery Sunshine

6/13: Jamey Johnson

6/14: Ledisi, Rahsaan Patterson

6/18: Najee, Pieces of a Dream

6/21: A Flock of Seagulls, Bow Wow Wow, Animotion

6/25: Howard Hewett, Meli’sa Morgan, Jeff Redd

6/28: Jagged Edge, Lloyd, Brownstone

7/2: Will Downing, Tim Bowman

7/3: Tower of Power, Klymaxx, ConFunkShun

7/9: PJ Morton, Kevin Ross

7/11: Fantasia

7/12: Clint Black

7/16: The Baylor Project, Zo!, Tall Black Guy

7/19: Southern Soul, King George, Morris Day

7/23: Hiroshima, Jarrod Lawson

7/25: Kem, Chanté Moore

7/30: Evelyn Champagne King, Keith Washington

8/6: Damien Escobar, Jubu Smith

8/7: Boots on The Ground, Cupid

8/13: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with David Benoit

8/20: Raheem DeVaughn, Goapele

8/22: Maxwell, Marsha Ambrosius

Blind Pig

208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor; blindpigmusic.com

5/14: Evan Honer, Winyah, Ohly

5/15: Sqwerv, Violet Sol

5/16: Loss Of Life, Dollie Rot, At Water, Vexatious

5/17: ’90s Night with A Blurry Pink (Hum tribute), Andrea Doria (Radiohead tribute), Lyloc (Green Day tribute), Streetlight Curfew (System Of A Down tribute)

5/19: Band 9:05

5/21: Anthony Roperti Presents: Party At The Blind Pig! with Clay Dontá, Ravel Ray

5/22: Thrillkill, Steven Grey, Lvneswitch, Danny Fantom

5/23: Charming Disaster, Lonesome Skeleton Band, Rose St. Germaine, Megan Dooley

5/24: Wanted, The Blank, Savetta

5/28: 7th Street, Head Full Of Ghosts, Iconic Chronic, Doghouse

5/29: Lester, Geranium Red, Spectral Threads, Nobody Wins

5/30: Whiskey A Go-Go with Spellbound, Concrete Angels, General 11

5/31: Good Man’s Brother, Hillbilly Knife Fight, Failing As Humans, Sick Smile

6/1: Mass Dispute, Perfect Average, Staircase Joke, Reckless Manner, Mr. Davis

6/4: Intentions, Save Someone, Azura, Flatroom

6/5: Out Of Focus, Studio Lounge, Money Soup

6/6: Crimeapple, Tru Klassick, Isaac Castor, Dango Forlaine, DJ Los

6/7: Prince dance party with Harmolodics, Lavender Party, DJ Dante Lasalle (dove release at 8 p.m.)

6/11: We The Kings

6/12: Ypsiarboroo with Bsrb, Colin and The Cougars, Toadally, Kyle Pluta and The Premadonnas

6/13: Our Chemical Romance (tribute). One Exit Down (Green Day tribute), Frances Ford

6/14: Burnfest’ 25: Heartsick, Black Note Graffiti, Nickie P., Fern Whale, Tyler Chernoff

6/18: Pirate Radio

6/19: Restaurant Life, Lantern Fly, Paper Lanterns

6/20: Lady Gaga Mayhem Rave

6/21: Set To Spiral, Miseracord, Flowers On The Grave, Death Arcana

6/25: Shane Guerrette, Zach Person

7/2: The Non-Professionals, Mass Dispute, Griff Paws

7/31: Petalwave, Michigan Left, Moth Dude, Wipeout

8/2: Mohanad Elshieky

8/13: Vultures Of Culture, Horror Movies In The Morning, Yellow No. 5, Lanternfly

Comerica Park

2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com

8/28: Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Boys Like Girls

9/13: The Lumineers, The Backseat Lovers, Chance Peña

The Crofoot Ballroom

1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; thecrofoot.com

5/24: Curren$Y

5/30: Champagne Drip

5/31: Def Machine

6/7: Akeem Ali

7/17: Carnifex

8/9: Esham

8/23: Kayzo Presents: Unleashed XL ’25

District 142

142 Maple St., Wyandotte; district142live.com

5/15: Demun Jones, Redburn

5/16: Last Child (Aerosmith tribute)

5/17: Emo Night with All American Throwbacks

5/31: Imposters in Effect (Beastie Boys tribute)

6/4: DSL* Dire Straights Legacy

6/7: In the Air Tonight (Phil Collins and Genesis tribute)

6/7: Turn the Page (Bob Seger tribute)

6/13: Priscilla Block

6/20: Maddie & Tae

6/21: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, Tom Schwartz

6/25: Yachley Crew

7/18: Pop 2000 with OTown, BBMak, LFO, Tyler Hilton

7/19: Eli Young Band

7/24: Buckcherry, Pistols at Dawn, Faded

7/26: The Dave Matthew Tribute Band

8/1: Randall King

8/2: Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)

8/14: A1A (Jimmy Buffet tribute)

8/22: Lakeview, Jason Cross, Ryan Jay

8/30: Tyler Braden

El Club

4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com

5/14: Dave Blunts

5/16: Squid

5/17: J-Kwon

5/18: Low Cut Connie

5/25: MIKE

5/28: Pallbearer

5/30: Detroit Diamond

6/5: Annie DiRusso

6/6: Bad Suns

6/8: Gallant

6/10: Creeping Death, Kruelty

6/11: Sleigh Bells, Sophie Hunter

6/12: Logan Crosby

6/13: Just Shacoi, PlaNet KaiA, Fullbodydurag, JMT

6/14: Provoker, RIP Swirl, Faerybaby)

6/20: jae skeese

6/21: Millyz

6/26: Premo Rice

7/6: Wavves

7/8: Domani

7/10: Tripping Daisy

7/12: HGG5, Bizarre, Foulmouth

7/13: Maggie Antone

7/15: Surprise Chef

7/21: BashfortheWorld

7/24: LaRussell

7/29: Late Night Drive Home

8/9: Clipping.

8/23: Vincent Neil Emerson

9/11: Slow Crush

9/12: Momma

9/14: Frankie Cosmos

9/16: Foxwarren

Elektricity

15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; elektricitymusic.com

5/16: Badklaat, Subfiltronik

5/17: Deathhex

5/24: Lalaland, Nina Kraviz

5/25: Richie Hawtin, Joseph Capriati

5/26: Experts Only, Live From Earth

5/30: Kompany, Hamro

5/31: Artifakts

6/6: Caspa

6/7: Trxxed

6/13: RL Grime

6/14: Nothingxhurts

6/27: Cosmic Gate

6/28: Tsu Nami

7/12: Whales

7/25: Codd Dubz

9/5: Phaseone

Michigan act Greensky Bluegrass is set to play the Fillmore on Aug. 21. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Michigan act Greensky Bluegrass is set to play the Fillmore on Aug. 21.

The Fillmore

2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; livenation.com

5/15: Central Cee

5/17: Nate Jackson

5/23: Trap Karaoke

5/24: Shrek Rave

5/27: Dance Gavin Dance

5/31: The Head and the Heart

6/3: Thee Sacred Souls

6/5: Josh Gates

6/6: Jet, Band of Skulls

6/8: Josh Johnson

6/13: Sorry Papi - The All Girl Rave

6/19: Dej Loaf, Tone Tone, Trick Trick

6/22: Jessie Reyez

6/24: Ryan Adams

6/28: Devo

7/11: idobi Radio Summer School

7/19: The Swell Season

7/28-29: Pixies

8/4: The Struts

8/8: The Fray

8/12: Jessie Murph

8/16: Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

8/21: Greensky Bluegrass

8/23: We Came As Romans

8/30: Streetlight Manifesto

8/31: Phantogram

9/10: Yungblud

9/17: Shoreline Mafia

9/19: Steven Wilson

9/23: Shaboozey

9/25: Bruce Dickinson

9/26: Marianas Trench

Ford Field

2000 Brush St., Detroit; fordfield.com

5/18: Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell

5/24-25: The Weeknd, Playboi Carti

6/10: Kendrick Lamar,SZA

8/7-8: Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller

11/15: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks

Fox Theatre

2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com

5/18: Anthony Hamilton, Robin Thicke, Vivian Green

5/23: Guy Manoukian

5/24: Lil Jon, B-Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy, Youngbloodz

5/29: Brit Floyd

6/4: Heart

6/7: Bloc Party, Blonde Redhead

6/20: Luis R Conriquez

6/26: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

7/11-12: Theo Von

7/24: Vince Gill

8/2: Earth, Wind & Fire

9/12: Jeezy

9/13: Bonnie Raitt, Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band

9/20: Ray LaMontagne

9/24: Louis C.K.

The Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids opens its amphitheater for concerts this month. - Michael Moran
Michael Moran
The Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids opens its amphitheater for concerts this month.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids; meijergardens.org

5/30: The Head and the Heart, Futurebirds, Anna Graves

6/4: Chaka Khan

6/8: I’m With Her, Mason Via

6/12: Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’, Abraham Alexander

6/15: Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young

6/16: Diana Krall

6/18: The Revivalists

6/22: Gary Clark Jr., Lamont Landers

6/23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

6/25: Wynonna Judd

6/29: The Psychedelic Furs, The Chameleons

7/7: The Verve Pipe with Grand Rapids Symphony

713: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, JJ Grey & Mofro, Dumpstaphunk

7/16: O.A.R.

7/18: Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kitchen Dwellers

7/21: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

7/23: Guster with Grand Rapids Symphony

7/27: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail, Easy Action

7/31: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

8/1: The War And Treaty with Grand Rapids Symphony

8/3: Train, Edwin McCain

8/7: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark

8/11: Cheap Trick

8/14: The String Cheese Incident

8/17: Cake

8/18: Andy Grammer

8/21: Maren Morris

8/24: Umphrey’s McGee

8/25: Charley Crockett

8/28: The Crane Wives

9/4: Smokey Robinson

9/5: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

9/11: Vance Joy

9/14: Rilo Kiley

Loving Touch

22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thelovingtouchferndale.com

5/16: Gimme Gimme Disco

5/17: Smallpools, Rec Hall, Tana Matz

5/23: Emo Nite with Arun Bali

5/31: Phoneboy

6/2: Illuminati Hotties, Georgia Maq, allie

6/5: The Native Howl

6/7: Darcy Moran, WIPEOUT, The Telephone Poles, Trading Vices

6/11: Mei Semones, John Roseboro

6/13: Kyle Dion

6/17: Greer

6/19: Black Lips, Craig Brown Band

6/20: Broadway Rave

6/21: TOED, Strictly Fine, Sancho

6/22: Lauren Sanderson, Emeryld

7/6: Archers, Rivals, Of Virtue, Dead Eyes

7/17: Ezra Furman, The Ophelias, Phased Out

7/29: The Symposium, John Myrtle

7/30: Mustard Service, Strawberry Milk Cult

8/8: Nick Galecki, Yellow House, Remnants

8/10: The Greeting Committee

8/12: Ramirez

8/28: Girl Ultra

9/11: Mystery Skulls

9/12: Brooks Nielsen

9/24: The Super Carlin Brothers

Magic Bag

22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; themagicbag.com

5/14-15: MICO, Ashley Mehta

5/17: A Place To Bury Strangers, The Serfs, The Mall

5/18: Disciple of The Garden (Chris Cornell tribute)

5/23: Lost Signals: An Electrifying Indie Rock & Dance Party

5/24: Jon Spencer, TY

5/27: Valerie June, Buffalo Nichols

5/29: Matteo Mancuso

6/1: Black Joe Lewis

6/10: Robyn Hitchcock

6/13: Horse the Band, Sweet Spine, Melted Bodies

6/14: 80s vs 80s: Mega 80's vs The Square Pegz

6/15: Dean Wareham, Buga

6/21: Lamont Landers

6/24: Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs

7/8: Los Bitchos

7/10: Merce Lemon

7/13: Mekons, Johnny Dowd

7/15: Rose City Band, Powers/Rolin Duo

7/22: 7Horse

7/26: Satsang

8/1: LawLapalooza

8/7: Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness

8/8: Delilah Bon

8/15: Kiesza , Bonnie McKee

8/17: Bearly Dead (Grateful Dead tribute)

8/22: JR JR, Ohly

8/23: The Smithereens with John Cowsill

9/14: James McMurtry, BettySoo

9/15: Amble

9/20: Hallowed Hearts: An Emo Night

Magic Stick

4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com

5/16: A-Trak, Qurl, Slimey

5/17: Baroness, Dawn of Ouroboros

5/23: Max Styler, Rafael, Botez

5/24: Mk, Coco & Breezy, Dantiez

5/25: Odd Mob, Black V Neck, Sherif

5/26: Lee Foss

5/30: Merauder, Missing Link, Ingrown, Queensway, Bayway, Fatal Realm, Stop At Nothing

6/6: Sander Kleinenberg With Sherif, Aledro

6/8: Geordie Kieffer

6/9: Lords Of Acid, With Little Miss Nasty, Lucia Cifarelli From Kmfdm

6/15: Djirl With Dj Reezy, Andrea Ghita, Francesco Esposito

6/22: Caroline Baniewicz

7/18: Hayden James

7/20: Kentheman

7/25: New Bomb Turks, The Drowns, Saber Tooth Gary

7/27: Sematary, With Ghost Mountain, Hackle, Anvil

8/3: Spafford

8/9: Wesghost

Majestic Theatre

4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com

5/20: Nekrogoblikon, Revocation, Ov Sulfur, Brat

5/22: Grentperez., Rocco

5/27: Livingston, Braden Bales

6/3: The Menzingers, Lucero, Queen Of Jeans

6/4: Panchiko, Alison's Halo, Clinic Stars

6/5: Orion Sun, Chlothegod

7/12: Decisions Decisions

7/25: Mc Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Antonio Cardenas

8/9: Fitz and the Tantrums, Ax and The Hatchetmen

9/17: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Masonic Temple

500 Temple St., Detroit; themasonic.com

5/16: Devin Townsend

5/24: 42 Dugg

5/28: The Wonder Years and The Little Kruta String Ensemble, Kevin Devine

5/31: Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca

6/11: Danny Go!

6/12: Lane 8, Le Youth

6/14: Smino

6/15: TajMo: Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', Abraham Alexander

6/20-21: Brand New

6/28: Voices of the Streets, Real Boston Richey, Babyface Ray, EST Gee

7/12: Sam Barber

7/19: keshi, Mac Ayres

7/29: Lucy Dacus

8/5: Men I Trust, strongboi

8/8: In This Moment, Wargasm, Kat Von D, The Pretty Wild

8/21: LCD Soundsystem

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; meadowbrookamphitheatre.com

5/25: The Beach Boys

6/15: Hauser, Caroline Campbell, Amy Manford

6/26: Dispatch, June Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter

6/6: The Music of John Williams with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7/11: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors

7/19: Buddy Guy, Taj Farrant, Mathias Lattin

8/9: Lord Huron, S.G. Goodman, Jackamo

9/5: Alabama Shakes, Sam Evian

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

14900 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights; freedomhillamphitheater.com

5/16: Warren Zeiders, Tyler Braden

5/21: Teddy Swims, Diamond Café

5/25: Peach Pit, Briston Maroney, Bnny

5/31: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Wyatt Mccubbin

6/1: Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, Beach Weather

6/2: The Driver Era

6/6: Mt. Joy

6/7: Bailey Zimmerman, Dylan Marlowe, Drew Baldridge

6/13: Mike.

6/14: Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon, Jake Scott

6/17: Counting Crows, The Gaslight Anthem

7/3: Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Bloodywood

7/16: Primus, Ty Segall

7/22: Collective Soul, Live, Our Lady Peace, Greylin James Rue

8/3: Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Little Stranger

8/13: Cake

8/16: Goo Goo Dolls, Dashboard Confessional

8/19: Chevelle, Asking Alexandria, Dead Poet Society

8/22: Coheed And Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Foxing

8/23: Simple Plan, 3oh!3, Bowling For Soup, Lølø

8/24: Rob Thomas, A Great Big World

8/26: Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge

8/27: Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett, Noeline Hofman

8/31: Ted Nugent, Tommy’s Rocktrip

9/6: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Willie Watson

9/19: Goose

Pine Knob Music Theatre

33 Bob Seger Dr. Clarkston; 313presents.com

6/11: Halsey, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe

6/20: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Myron Elkins

6/21: Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English

6/22: Keith Urban, Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, Karley Scott Collins

7/2: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Puddles Pity Party

7/9: Dave Matthews Band

7/16: Summer Of Loud Tour with I Prevail, Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, Dark Divine

7/17: Pantera, Amon Amarth, Snafu

7/19: Kesha, Scissor Sisters, Rose Gray

7/23: Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, Dababy, Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, DJ Bonics

7/24: Kidz Bop Live, Doggyland

7/27: The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory

7/29: AJR, Goth Babe, Cavetown, Valley, Madilyn Mei

8/1: Cyndi Lauper, Jake Wesley Rogers

8/2: Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, Fastball

8/4: The Doobie Brothers, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

8/5: Rüfüs Du Sol, Overmono

8/6: Big Time Rush, Katelyn Tarver, Stephen Kramer Glickman

8/8: Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, Dasha

8/9: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Chingy

8/11: Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross

8/12: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick

8/13: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

8/15: Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Shelby Lynne

8/16: Styx, Kevin Cronin, Don Felder

8/19: Volbeat, Halestorm, The Ghost Inside

8/21: The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr.

8/22-23: Hardy, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus

8/28: Billy Idol, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

8/30: 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Dierks Bentley, Zach Top, The Band Loula

9/10: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, Nolan Taylor

9/11-12: Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, Raelynn, Dee Jay Silver

9/16: $Uicideboy$, Bones, Germ, Night Lovell, Chetta

9/20: 101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest with Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Return To Dust

9/26: Lainey Wilson, Muscadine Bloodline, Lauren Watkins

Royal Oak Music Theater

318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com

5/17: Mayday Parade

5/18: Coco Jones

5/20: Alex Warren

5/30: ramy youssef: love beam 7000

6/6: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

6/14: The Verve Pipe

6/22: Less Than Jake

6/27-28: Fred Armisen

6/29: OMD

7/8: Robin Trower

7/19: You Should Know

7/26: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail

7/31: Bilmuri

8/15: Chris Fleming

8/22: Chris Distefano

9/4: Tom Keifer & LA Guns

9/5: Leonid & Friends

9/6: 10cc

9/12: Conner O'Malley

9/18: Big Wild

9/19: Viagra Boys

9/21: Our Last Night

Saint Andrew’s Hall

431 E. Congress St., Detroit; livenation.com

5/8: The Wrecks

5/9: Magdalena Bay

5/12: Melvins & Napalm Death

5/13: Hippie Sabotage

5/14: The Devil Makes Three

5/15: Pecos & The Rooftops

5/16: Michigan Rattlers

5/17: MIRADOR

5/18: anees

5/31: Kitty’s Rave

6/6: Ashe

6/9: Honey Revenge

6/13: United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience (18+)

6/15: Sleep Theory

6/17: Santigold

6/19: Billy Corgan and The Machines of God

6/20: Murder By Death

6/21: Young Nudy

6/23: Betty Who

6/28: The Blue Stones

7/12: Diggy Graves

7/20: JoJo Siwa

7/25: The Crane Wives

8/3: Scene Queen

8/12: Citizen Soldier

8/16: Lettuce, Balthvs

8/26: Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

8/27: The Starting Line

9/16: Yacht Rock Revue

9/17: The Darkness

9/20: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

You can catch bluesman Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Sept. 20 at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit. - Justin Hardiman
Justin Hardiman
You can catch bluesman Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Sept. 20 at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit.

Sanctuary

2932 Caniff St., Hamtramck; sanctuarydetroit.com

5/15: Catbite, Rodeo Boys, Boy Detective

5/16: Chris Farren, Oceanator, Maura Weaver, LoudFoxCult

5/17: Oceano, I Declare War, Escuela Grind, Filth, Backbiter

5/20: Normoria, Broken Nails, Access To Concrete

5/21: Wormrot, No/Mas, Oxygen Destroyer, See You Next Tuesday

5/22: Volume, Cleen, Solar Monolith

5/23: the 3148’s, Augmented Hearts, Mass Dispute, The Blacklist

5/25: Smoking Popes, Off With Their Heads

5/27: Early Moods, Baazlvaat , Winds of Neptune

5/28: Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Fotocrime

5/29: The Atlas Moth, Oriska, Cavalcade, Stubborn Assholes

5/30: Casket Robbery, My Own Will, Neverender, Darkeater, Approaching Autumn

5/31: Antisocial 4

6/6: Softcult, She's Green

6/7: Dragged Into Sunlight, Mizmor, Chained To The Bottom of the Ocean

6/10: One Step Closer, Magnitude, Stateside, Footballhead

6/12: Talking To Shadows, No Luck, Petalwave, Painted Friends

6/13: John Wiese, Lana Del Rabies

6/14: Wounded Touch, World Of Malice, Cult Therapy, Drop Rate, Insearchofbastila

6/15: Evil Army, Nuke, Weird Angel, Mrsa, Stacked Deck

6/17: Civic

6/18: Insect Ark, Forn, Pillar of Light, A Death Cinematic

6/19: Knumears, Othiel, Abuse Repression, Sapona

6/20: Bug Hunter, The Narcissist Cookbook

6/21: Deceased

6/22: Hunt The Dinosaur, Fight From Within, Resistor, Yayo, Ghosts In Motion, Eternity Awaits

6/23: Haggus, Girth, Reptile, Piss Leech

6/25: Nixil

6/26: Savage Master, Nite, Sauron, Hellkite, Necroprophcy

6/27: Weekend Nachos, The Sissy Boys, MDOP, Vigilante

6/28: Eighteen Visions

6/30: A Skylit Drive, Enox, Dizasterpiece, Walking Down Main

7/2: Strung Out, Death By Stereo

7/6: Bong Wizard, Plague of Carcosa, Bog Wizard, Solar Monolith

7/8: Orthodox, Mugshot, Omerta, Fromjoy, World Of Malice

7/12: Ogemaw County, Blood Rune Sigil, Supreme Mystic, Blind Haven, Shadow People

7/15: Hideous Divinity, Cenotaph, Recorruptor, Throne, Nethergate

7/16: Winona Fighter, Rodeo Boys

7/18: MC Chris

7/20: Don't Panic, Patty Pershayla

7/21: Heavy Heavy Low Low, Dr Manhattan, Melted Bodies

7/22: Dikembe, Kerosene Heights, Swiss Army Wife, LoudFoxCult

7/24: Shock Narcotic, Fell Ruin, Fogrot

7/27: Sanctuary Fight Club! (Live Pro Wresting)

7/30: The Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Detroit Party Marching Band

8/2: Vulvodynia, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Organectomy, Wormhole

8/6: Zao, Balmora, Girl of Glass, Godseyes

8/15: The Queers, The Jasons

8/19: Portraits Of Past

8/21: Oliver Francis, JordanXBell

8/22: From A Second Story Window

8/25: Conan, Mares of Thrace

8/29: Emo Night ft. Flicker//Fade Live Band Emo Night!

8/30: Vicious Rumors, Labyrinth, Wanted, Cyadine

The Shelter

431 E. Congress St., Detroit; livenation.com

5/21: DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot, Star Bandz

5/22: Bartees Strange

6/18: Games We Play

6/27: Loving

7/8: Heart Attack Man

7/15: Dom Corleo

7/18: Anthony Green

7/19: Five Iron Frenzy, The Boy Detective

8/10: Broncho

Small’s Bar

10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; smallsbardetroit.com

5/15: Industrial Detroit: Jozef Van Wissem, Mission to the Sun, C.L. Lobbestael, Kenjiro

5/16: Origami Phase, Brief Candles, D_E.N_O, Low Exposure

5/17: Joey Ramone Birthday Bash: The Ram-On’s, Greg and the Degens, Ramoaning, Suburban Delinquents, Love Fool, Moronic Device

5/22: Christopher Owens

5/24: Nerf Herder , Diesel Boy, Keep Flying, Middle-Out, Bathroom Of The Future

5/29: I Set My Friends On Fire, Enthronment, Bleeding Trruth

5/30: Scott H. Biram, Volk

5/31: Winds Of Neptune, Blood Rune Sigil, The Velvet Snakes, Angel of Mars

6/7: Against the Grain, Amino Acids, Us Bastards, Busby Death Chair

6/12: Bastardous, Frank White, Whatever, Newburgh

6/19: Get Dead, Middle-Out, Cascade Riot, Duk Butter

6/20: Pigeon Pit

6/28: Tim Barry, Jeremy Porter and the Tuco’s, Timmy Reynolds

7/5: Murphy’s Law, The Take

7/24: Go Fight, Interface, Red Lokust, Sapphira Vee, Amaranth

7/26: Voyag3r, Warhorses, Stormfeldt, Forge The Sun

8/2: Luicidal, Termiinally Ill, The Hajj

9/5: Pink Turns Blue

Wildwood Amphitheater

2700 Joslyn Ct., Orion Twp.; orion.events

5/30: Ladies of the 80s (tribute)

5/31: Rockstar (arena rock tribute)

6/5: North Oakland Concert Band

6/6: The Cure (tribute), White Stripes (tribute)

6/12: Theo Gridiron and Friends

6/13: Red Hot Chili Peppers (tribute), Green Day (tribute)

6/14: Sadie Bass, Rob Stone, Brad Stuart

6/19: Persuasion

6/20: Toby Keith (tribute), Chris Stapleton (tribute)

6/21: Eminem (tribute), DJ Dirty White

6/26: Lake Orion High School Band

6/27: Guns N’ Roses (tribute), AC/DC (tribute)

6/28: Old Skool (hip-hop tribute)

7/10: Taylor Tucky

7/11: Mellencamp (tribute), Springsteen (tribute)

7/12: U2 (tribute), The Firewalkers

7/17: Wayback Machine

7/18: Aerosmith (tribute), The Black Crows (tribute)

7/19: Beastie Boys (tribute), Lö Standards

7/24: Yacht Seas

7/25-27 Tommystock at Camp Agawam

7/31: Stone Blossoms

8/1: Loudernow (Emo, pop punk tribute)

8/2: Journey (tribute), Foreigner (tribute)

8/7: 50 Amp Fuse

8/8: Rage Against The Machine (tribute), Limp Bizkit (tribute)

8/9: Michael Jackson (tribute), Bruno Mars (tribute)

8/14: Mob Opera

8/15: Beatles vs. Stones (tribute)

8/16: Taylor Swift (tribute), Mckayla Prew

8/22: Bob Seger (tribute), Ted Nugent (tribute)

8/23: Kenny Chesney (tribute), Zac Brown (tribute), Miranda Lambert (tribute)

9/5: Van Hagar (tribute), Chit

9/6: Soundgarden (tribute), Pearl Jam (tribute)

9/19: Foo Fighters (tribute), Weezer (tribute)

9/20: Pink Floyd (tribute), David Bowie (tribute)

Festivals

5/24-26: Movement Festival with Charlotte de Witte, Moodymann, FERG, horsegiirL, and more
Hart Plaza, Detroit; movementfestival.com

6/19-22: Electric Forest with Justice, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Khruangbin, String Cheese Incident, and more
Double JJ Resort, Rothbury; electricforest.com

8/29-9/1: Detroit Jazz Festival with Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’rivera, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Barron, John Scofield, and more
Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org

8/1-3: Dearborn Homecoming with War and Treaty, Third Eye Blind, Tigers Jaw, Stoop Lee, and more
Ford Field Park, Dearborn; dearbornhomecoming.com

Metro Times editorial staff
Since 1980, Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more from a liberal point of view.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Shinola releases product line inspired by J Dilla

By Lee DeVito

The new J Dilla capsule by Shinola includes luxury watches and a leather record bag.

Michigan Rattlers bring new synth-rock sound to Saint Andrew’s Hall

By Lee DeVito

Image: Michigan Rattlers bring new synth-rock sound to Saint Andrew’s Hall

Amp Fiddler to be honored with street name in Detroit’s Conant Gardens

By Lee DeVito

Image: Amp Fiddler to be honored with street name in Detroit’s Conant Gardens

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe