Metro Detroit 2025 concert guide

Catch some live music this summer! Here’s a selection of upcoming events.
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
2600 Atwater St., Detroit; thearetha.com
5/23: October London, Tamar Braxton, Ro James
5/24: David Mann, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard
6/4: Samara Joy
6/11: Norman Brown, Avery Sunshine
6/13: Jamey Johnson
6/14: Ledisi, Rahsaan Patterson
6/18: Najee, Pieces of a Dream
6/21: A Flock of Seagulls, Bow Wow Wow, Animotion
6/25: Howard Hewett, Meli’sa Morgan, Jeff Redd
6/28: Jagged Edge, Lloyd, Brownstone
7/2: Will Downing, Tim Bowman
7/3: Tower of Power, Klymaxx, ConFunkShun
7/9: PJ Morton, Kevin Ross
7/11: Fantasia
7/12: Clint Black
7/16: The Baylor Project, Zo!, Tall Black Guy
7/19: Southern Soul, King George, Morris Day
7/23: Hiroshima, Jarrod Lawson
7/25: Kem, Chanté Moore
7/30: Evelyn Champagne King, Keith Washington
8/6: Damien Escobar, Jubu Smith
8/7: Boots on The Ground, Cupid
8/13: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with David Benoit
8/20: Raheem DeVaughn, Goapele
8/22: Maxwell, Marsha Ambrosius
Blind Pig
208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor; blindpigmusic.com
5/14: Evan Honer, Winyah, Ohly
5/15: Sqwerv, Violet Sol
5/16: Loss Of Life, Dollie Rot, At Water, Vexatious
5/17: ’90s Night with A Blurry Pink (Hum tribute), Andrea Doria (Radiohead tribute), Lyloc (Green Day tribute), Streetlight Curfew (System Of A Down tribute)
5/19: Band 9:05
5/21: Anthony Roperti Presents: Party At The Blind Pig! with Clay Dontá, Ravel Ray
5/22: Thrillkill, Steven Grey, Lvneswitch, Danny Fantom
5/23: Charming Disaster, Lonesome Skeleton Band, Rose St. Germaine, Megan Dooley
5/24: Wanted, The Blank, Savetta
5/28: 7th Street, Head Full Of Ghosts, Iconic Chronic, Doghouse
5/29: Lester, Geranium Red, Spectral Threads, Nobody Wins
5/30: Whiskey A Go-Go with Spellbound, Concrete Angels, General 11
5/31: Good Man’s Brother, Hillbilly Knife Fight, Failing As Humans, Sick Smile
6/1: Mass Dispute, Perfect Average, Staircase Joke, Reckless Manner, Mr. Davis
6/4: Intentions, Save Someone, Azura, Flatroom
6/5: Out Of Focus, Studio Lounge, Money Soup
6/6: Crimeapple, Tru Klassick, Isaac Castor, Dango Forlaine, DJ Los
6/7: Prince dance party with Harmolodics, Lavender Party, DJ Dante Lasalle (dove release at 8 p.m.)
6/11: We The Kings
6/12: Ypsiarboroo with Bsrb, Colin and The Cougars, Toadally, Kyle Pluta and The Premadonnas
6/13: Our Chemical Romance (tribute). One Exit Down (Green Day tribute), Frances Ford
6/14: Burnfest’ 25: Heartsick, Black Note Graffiti, Nickie P., Fern Whale, Tyler Chernoff
6/18: Pirate Radio
6/19: Restaurant Life, Lantern Fly, Paper Lanterns
6/20: Lady Gaga Mayhem Rave
6/21: Set To Spiral, Miseracord, Flowers On The Grave, Death Arcana
6/25: Shane Guerrette, Zach Person
7/2: The Non-Professionals, Mass Dispute, Griff Paws
7/31: Petalwave, Michigan Left, Moth Dude, Wipeout
8/2: Mohanad Elshieky
8/13: Vultures Of Culture, Horror Movies In The Morning, Yellow No. 5, Lanternfly
Comerica Park
2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com
8/28: Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Boys Like Girls
9/13: The Lumineers, The Backseat Lovers, Chance Peña
The Crofoot Ballroom
1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; thecrofoot.com
5/24: Curren$Y
5/30: Champagne Drip
5/31: Def Machine
6/7: Akeem Ali
7/17: Carnifex
8/9: Esham
8/23: Kayzo Presents: Unleashed XL ’25
District 142
142 Maple St., Wyandotte; district142live.com
5/15: Demun Jones, Redburn
5/16: Last Child (Aerosmith tribute)
5/17: Emo Night with All American Throwbacks
5/31: Imposters in Effect (Beastie Boys tribute)
6/4: DSL* Dire Straights Legacy
6/7: In the Air Tonight (Phil Collins and Genesis tribute)
6/7: Turn the Page (Bob Seger tribute)
6/13: Priscilla Block
6/20: Maddie & Tae
6/21: Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, Tom Schwartz
6/25: Yachley Crew
7/18: Pop 2000 with OTown, BBMak, LFO, Tyler Hilton
7/19: Eli Young Band
7/24: Buckcherry, Pistols at Dawn, Faded
7/26: The Dave Matthew Tribute Band
8/1: Randall King
8/2: Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)
8/14: A1A (Jimmy Buffet tribute)
8/22: Lakeview, Jason Cross, Ryan Jay
8/30: Tyler Braden
El Club
4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com
5/14: Dave Blunts
5/16: Squid
5/17: J-Kwon
5/18: Low Cut Connie
5/25: MIKE
5/28: Pallbearer
5/30: Detroit Diamond
6/5: Annie DiRusso
6/6: Bad Suns
6/8: Gallant
6/10: Creeping Death, Kruelty
6/11: Sleigh Bells, Sophie Hunter
6/12: Logan Crosby
6/13: Just Shacoi, PlaNet KaiA, Fullbodydurag, JMT
6/14: Provoker, RIP Swirl, Faerybaby)
6/20: jae skeese
6/21: Millyz
6/26: Premo Rice
7/6: Wavves
7/8: Domani
7/10: Tripping Daisy
7/12: HGG5, Bizarre, Foulmouth
7/13: Maggie Antone
7/15: Surprise Chef
7/21: BashfortheWorld
7/24: LaRussell
7/29: Late Night Drive Home
8/9: Clipping.
8/23: Vincent Neil Emerson
9/11: Slow Crush
9/12: Momma
9/14: Frankie Cosmos
9/16: Foxwarren
Elektricity
15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; elektricitymusic.com
5/16: Badklaat, Subfiltronik
5/17: Deathhex
5/24: Lalaland, Nina Kraviz
5/25: Richie Hawtin, Joseph Capriati
5/26: Experts Only, Live From Earth
5/30: Kompany, Hamro
5/31: Artifakts
6/6: Caspa
6/7: Trxxed
6/13: RL Grime
6/14: Nothingxhurts
6/27: Cosmic Gate
6/28: Tsu Nami
7/12: Whales
7/25: Codd Dubz
9/5: Phaseone
The Fillmore
2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; livenation.com
5/15: Central Cee
5/17: Nate Jackson
5/23: Trap Karaoke
5/24: Shrek Rave
5/27: Dance Gavin Dance
5/31: The Head and the Heart
6/3: Thee Sacred Souls
6/5: Josh Gates
6/6: Jet, Band of Skulls
6/8: Josh Johnson
6/13: Sorry Papi - The All Girl Rave
6/19: Dej Loaf, Tone Tone, Trick Trick
6/22: Jessie Reyez
6/24: Ryan Adams
6/28: Devo
7/11: idobi Radio Summer School
7/19: The Swell Season
7/28-29: Pixies
8/4: The Struts
8/8: The Fray
8/12: Jessie Murph
8/16: Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson
8/21: Greensky Bluegrass
8/23: We Came As Romans
8/30: Streetlight Manifesto
8/31: Phantogram
9/10: Yungblud
9/17: Shoreline Mafia
9/19: Steven Wilson
9/23: Shaboozey
9/25: Bruce Dickinson
9/26: Marianas Trench
Ford Field
2000 Brush St., Detroit; fordfield.com
5/18: Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell
5/24-25: The Weeknd, Playboi Carti
6/10: Kendrick Lamar,SZA
8/7-8: Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller
11/15: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks
Fox Theatre
2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com
5/18: Anthony Hamilton, Robin Thicke, Vivian Green
5/23: Guy Manoukian
5/24: Lil Jon, B-Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy, Youngbloodz
5/29: Brit Floyd
6/4: Heart
6/7: Bloc Party, Blonde Redhead
6/20: Luis R Conriquez
6/26: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
7/11-12: Theo Von
7/24: Vince Gill
8/2: Earth, Wind & Fire
9/12: Jeezy
9/13: Bonnie Raitt, Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band
9/20: Ray LaMontagne
9/24: Louis C.K.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids; meijergardens.org
5/30: The Head and the Heart, Futurebirds, Anna Graves
6/4: Chaka Khan
6/8: I’m With Her, Mason Via
6/12: Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’, Abraham Alexander
6/15: Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young
6/16: Diana Krall
6/18: The Revivalists
6/22: Gary Clark Jr., Lamont Landers
6/23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
6/25: Wynonna Judd
6/29: The Psychedelic Furs, The Chameleons
7/7: The Verve Pipe with Grand Rapids Symphony
713: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, JJ Grey & Mofro, Dumpstaphunk
7/16: O.A.R.
7/18: Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kitchen Dwellers
7/21: Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
7/23: Guster with Grand Rapids Symphony
7/27: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail, Easy Action
7/31: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
8/1: The War And Treaty with Grand Rapids Symphony
8/3: Train, Edwin McCain
8/7: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark
8/11: Cheap Trick
8/14: The String Cheese Incident
8/17: Cake
8/18: Andy Grammer
8/21: Maren Morris
8/24: Umphrey’s McGee
8/25: Charley Crockett
8/28: The Crane Wives
9/4: Smokey Robinson
9/5: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
9/11: Vance Joy
9/14: Rilo Kiley
Loving Touch
22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thelovingtouchferndale.com
5/16: Gimme Gimme Disco
5/17: Smallpools, Rec Hall, Tana Matz
5/23: Emo Nite with Arun Bali
5/31: Phoneboy
6/2: Illuminati Hotties, Georgia Maq, allie
6/5: The Native Howl
6/7: Darcy Moran, WIPEOUT, The Telephone Poles, Trading Vices
6/11: Mei Semones, John Roseboro
6/13: Kyle Dion
6/17: Greer
6/19: Black Lips, Craig Brown Band
6/20: Broadway Rave
6/21: TOED, Strictly Fine, Sancho
6/22: Lauren Sanderson, Emeryld
7/6: Archers, Rivals, Of Virtue, Dead Eyes
7/17: Ezra Furman, The Ophelias, Phased Out
7/29: The Symposium, John Myrtle
7/30: Mustard Service, Strawberry Milk Cult
8/8: Nick Galecki, Yellow House, Remnants
8/10: The Greeting Committee
8/12: Ramirez
8/28: Girl Ultra
9/11: Mystery Skulls
9/12: Brooks Nielsen
9/24: The Super Carlin Brothers
Magic Bag
22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; themagicbag.com
5/14-15: MICO, Ashley Mehta
5/17: A Place To Bury Strangers, The Serfs, The Mall
5/18: Disciple of The Garden (Chris Cornell tribute)
5/23: Lost Signals: An Electrifying Indie Rock & Dance Party
5/24: Jon Spencer, TY
5/27: Valerie June, Buffalo Nichols
5/29: Matteo Mancuso
6/1: Black Joe Lewis
6/10: Robyn Hitchcock
6/13: Horse the Band, Sweet Spine, Melted Bodies
6/14: 80s vs 80s: Mega 80's vs The Square Pegz
6/15: Dean Wareham, Buga
6/21: Lamont Landers
6/24: Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs
7/8: Los Bitchos
7/10: Merce Lemon
7/13: Mekons, Johnny Dowd
7/15: Rose City Band, Powers/Rolin Duo
7/22: 7Horse
7/26: Satsang
8/1: LawLapalooza
8/7: Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness
8/8: Delilah Bon
8/15: Kiesza , Bonnie McKee
8/17: Bearly Dead (Grateful Dead tribute)
8/22: JR JR, Ohly
8/23: The Smithereens with John Cowsill
9/14: James McMurtry, BettySoo
9/15: Amble
9/20: Hallowed Hearts: An Emo Night
Magic Stick
4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com
5/16: A-Trak, Qurl, Slimey
5/17: Baroness, Dawn of Ouroboros
5/23: Max Styler, Rafael, Botez
5/24: Mk, Coco & Breezy, Dantiez
5/25: Odd Mob, Black V Neck, Sherif
5/26: Lee Foss
5/30: Merauder, Missing Link, Ingrown, Queensway, Bayway, Fatal Realm, Stop At Nothing
6/6: Sander Kleinenberg With Sherif, Aledro
6/8: Geordie Kieffer
6/9: Lords Of Acid, With Little Miss Nasty, Lucia Cifarelli From Kmfdm
6/15: Djirl With Dj Reezy, Andrea Ghita, Francesco Esposito
6/22: Caroline Baniewicz
7/18: Hayden James
7/20: Kentheman
7/25: New Bomb Turks, The Drowns, Saber Tooth Gary
7/27: Sematary, With Ghost Mountain, Hackle, Anvil
8/3: Spafford
8/9: Wesghost
Majestic Theatre
4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com
5/20: Nekrogoblikon, Revocation, Ov Sulfur, Brat
5/22: Grentperez., Rocco
5/27: Livingston, Braden Bales
6/3: The Menzingers, Lucero, Queen Of Jeans
6/4: Panchiko, Alison's Halo, Clinic Stars
6/5: Orion Sun, Chlothegod
7/12: Decisions Decisions
7/25: Mc Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Antonio Cardenas
8/9: Fitz and the Tantrums, Ax and The Hatchetmen
9/17: The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Masonic Temple
500 Temple St., Detroit; themasonic.com
5/16: Devin Townsend
5/24: 42 Dugg
5/28: The Wonder Years and The Little Kruta String Ensemble, Kevin Devine
5/31: Ralph Barbosa & Rene Vaca
6/11: Danny Go!
6/12: Lane 8, Le Youth
6/14: Smino
6/15: TajMo: Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', Abraham Alexander
6/20-21: Brand New
6/28: Voices of the Streets, Real Boston Richey, Babyface Ray, EST Gee
7/12: Sam Barber
7/19: keshi, Mac Ayres
7/29: Lucy Dacus
8/5: Men I Trust, strongboi
8/8: In This Moment, Wargasm, Kat Von D, The Pretty Wild
8/21: LCD Soundsystem
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; meadowbrookamphitheatre.com
5/25: The Beach Boys
6/15: Hauser, Caroline Campbell, Amy Manford
6/26: Dispatch, June Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter
6/6: The Music of John Williams with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra
7/11: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors
7/19: Buddy Guy, Taj Farrant, Mathias Lattin
8/9: Lord Huron, S.G. Goodman, Jackamo
9/5: Alabama Shakes, Sam Evian
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
14900 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights; freedomhillamphitheater.com
5/16: Warren Zeiders, Tyler Braden
5/21: Teddy Swims, Diamond Café
5/25: Peach Pit, Briston Maroney, Bnny
5/31: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Wyatt Mccubbin
6/1: Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, Beach Weather
6/2: The Driver Era
6/6: Mt. Joy
6/7: Bailey Zimmerman, Dylan Marlowe, Drew Baldridge
6/13: Mike.
6/14: Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon, Jake Scott
6/17: Counting Crows, The Gaslight Anthem
7/3: Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Bloodywood
7/16: Primus, Ty Segall
7/22: Collective Soul, Live, Our Lady Peace, Greylin James Rue
8/3: Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Little Stranger
8/13: Cake
8/16: Goo Goo Dolls, Dashboard Confessional
8/19: Chevelle, Asking Alexandria, Dead Poet Society
8/22: Coheed And Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Foxing
8/23: Simple Plan, 3oh!3, Bowling For Soup, Lølø
8/24: Rob Thomas, A Great Big World
8/26: Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge
8/27: Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett, Noeline Hofman
8/31: Ted Nugent, Tommy’s Rocktrip
9/6: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Willie Watson
9/19: Goose
Pine Knob Music Theatre
33 Bob Seger Dr. Clarkston; 313presents.com
6/11: Halsey, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe
6/20: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Myron Elkins
6/21: Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English
6/22: Keith Urban, Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, Karley Scott Collins
7/2: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Puddles Pity Party
7/9: Dave Matthews Band
7/16: Summer Of Loud Tour with I Prevail, Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, Dark Divine
7/17: Pantera, Amon Amarth, Snafu
7/19: Kesha, Scissor Sisters, Rose Gray
7/23: Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul, Dababy, Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, DJ Bonics
7/24: Kidz Bop Live, Doggyland
7/27: The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory
7/29: AJR, Goth Babe, Cavetown, Valley, Madilyn Mei
8/1: Cyndi Lauper, Jake Wesley Rogers
8/2: Barenaked Ladies, Sugar Ray, Fastball
8/4: The Doobie Brothers, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band
8/5: Rüfüs Du Sol, Overmono
8/6: Big Time Rush, Katelyn Tarver, Stephen Kramer Glickman
8/8: Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, Dasha
8/9: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Chingy
8/11: Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross
8/12: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick
8/13: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
8/15: Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Shelby Lynne
8/16: Styx, Kevin Cronin, Don Felder
8/19: Volbeat, Halestorm, The Ghost Inside
8/21: The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr.
8/22-23: Hardy, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus
8/28: Billy Idol, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
8/30: 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Dierks Bentley, Zach Top, The Band Loula
9/10: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, Nolan Taylor
9/11-12: Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, Raelynn, Dee Jay Silver
9/16: $Uicideboy$, Bones, Germ, Night Lovell, Chetta
9/20: 101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest with Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Return To Dust
9/26: Lainey Wilson, Muscadine Bloodline, Lauren Watkins
Royal Oak Music Theater
318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com
5/17: Mayday Parade
5/18: Coco Jones
5/20: Alex Warren
5/30: ramy youssef: love beam 7000
6/6: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
6/14: The Verve Pipe
6/22: Less Than Jake
6/27-28: Fred Armisen
6/29: OMD
7/8: Robin Trower
7/19: You Should Know
7/26: Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail
7/31: Bilmuri
8/15: Chris Fleming
8/22: Chris Distefano
9/4: Tom Keifer & LA Guns
9/5: Leonid & Friends
9/6: 10cc
9/12: Conner O'Malley
9/18: Big Wild
9/19: Viagra Boys
9/21: Our Last Night
Saint Andrew’s Hall
431 E. Congress St., Detroit; livenation.com
5/8: The Wrecks
5/9: Magdalena Bay
5/12: Melvins & Napalm Death
5/13: Hippie Sabotage
5/14: The Devil Makes Three
5/15: Pecos & The Rooftops
5/16: Michigan Rattlers
5/17: MIRADOR
5/18: anees
5/31: Kitty’s Rave
6/6: Ashe
6/9: Honey Revenge
6/13: United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience (18+)
6/15: Sleep Theory
6/17: Santigold
6/19: Billy Corgan and The Machines of God
6/20: Murder By Death
6/21: Young Nudy
6/23: Betty Who
6/28: The Blue Stones
7/12: Diggy Graves
7/20: JoJo Siwa
7/25: The Crane Wives
8/3: Scene Queen
8/12: Citizen Soldier
8/16: Lettuce, Balthvs
8/26: Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
8/27: The Starting Line
9/16: Yacht Rock Revue
9/17: The Darkness
9/20: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Sanctuary
2932 Caniff St., Hamtramck; sanctuarydetroit.com
5/15: Catbite, Rodeo Boys, Boy Detective
5/16: Chris Farren, Oceanator, Maura Weaver, LoudFoxCult
5/17: Oceano, I Declare War, Escuela Grind, Filth, Backbiter
5/20: Normoria, Broken Nails, Access To Concrete
5/21: Wormrot, No/Mas, Oxygen Destroyer, See You Next Tuesday
5/22: Volume, Cleen, Solar Monolith
5/23: the 3148’s, Augmented Hearts, Mass Dispute, The Blacklist
5/25: Smoking Popes, Off With Their Heads
5/27: Early Moods, Baazlvaat , Winds of Neptune
5/28: Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Fotocrime
5/29: The Atlas Moth, Oriska, Cavalcade, Stubborn Assholes
5/30: Casket Robbery, My Own Will, Neverender, Darkeater, Approaching Autumn
5/31: Antisocial 4
6/6: Softcult, She's Green
6/7: Dragged Into Sunlight, Mizmor, Chained To The Bottom of the Ocean
6/10: One Step Closer, Magnitude, Stateside, Footballhead
6/12: Talking To Shadows, No Luck, Petalwave, Painted Friends
6/13: John Wiese, Lana Del Rabies
6/14: Wounded Touch, World Of Malice, Cult Therapy, Drop Rate, Insearchofbastila
6/15: Evil Army, Nuke, Weird Angel, Mrsa, Stacked Deck
6/17: Civic
6/18: Insect Ark, Forn, Pillar of Light, A Death Cinematic
6/19: Knumears, Othiel, Abuse Repression, Sapona
6/20: Bug Hunter, The Narcissist Cookbook
6/21: Deceased
6/22: Hunt The Dinosaur, Fight From Within, Resistor, Yayo, Ghosts In Motion, Eternity Awaits
6/23: Haggus, Girth, Reptile, Piss Leech
6/25: Nixil
6/26: Savage Master, Nite, Sauron, Hellkite, Necroprophcy
6/27: Weekend Nachos, The Sissy Boys, MDOP, Vigilante
6/28: Eighteen Visions
6/30: A Skylit Drive, Enox, Dizasterpiece, Walking Down Main
7/2: Strung Out, Death By Stereo
7/6: Bong Wizard, Plague of Carcosa, Bog Wizard, Solar Monolith
7/8: Orthodox, Mugshot, Omerta, Fromjoy, World Of Malice
7/12: Ogemaw County, Blood Rune Sigil, Supreme Mystic, Blind Haven, Shadow People
7/15: Hideous Divinity, Cenotaph, Recorruptor, Throne, Nethergate
7/16: Winona Fighter, Rodeo Boys
7/18: MC Chris
7/20: Don't Panic, Patty Pershayla
7/21: Heavy Heavy Low Low, Dr Manhattan, Melted Bodies
7/22: Dikembe, Kerosene Heights, Swiss Army Wife, LoudFoxCult
7/24: Shock Narcotic, Fell Ruin, Fogrot
7/27: Sanctuary Fight Club! (Live Pro Wresting)
7/30: The Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Detroit Party Marching Band
8/2: Vulvodynia, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Organectomy, Wormhole
8/6: Zao, Balmora, Girl of Glass, Godseyes
8/15: The Queers, The Jasons
8/19: Portraits Of Past
8/21: Oliver Francis, JordanXBell
8/22: From A Second Story Window
8/25: Conan, Mares of Thrace
8/29: Emo Night ft. Flicker//Fade Live Band Emo Night!
8/30: Vicious Rumors, Labyrinth, Wanted, Cyadine
The Shelter
431 E. Congress St., Detroit; livenation.com
5/21: DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot, Star Bandz
5/22: Bartees Strange
6/18: Games We Play
6/27: Loving
7/8: Heart Attack Man
7/15: Dom Corleo
7/18: Anthony Green
7/19: Five Iron Frenzy, The Boy Detective
8/10: Broncho
Small’s Bar
10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; smallsbardetroit.com
5/15: Industrial Detroit: Jozef Van Wissem, Mission to the Sun, C.L. Lobbestael, Kenjiro
5/16: Origami Phase, Brief Candles, D_E.N_O, Low Exposure
5/17: Joey Ramone Birthday Bash: The Ram-On’s, Greg and the Degens, Ramoaning, Suburban Delinquents, Love Fool, Moronic Device
5/22: Christopher Owens
5/24: Nerf Herder , Diesel Boy, Keep Flying, Middle-Out, Bathroom Of The Future
5/29: I Set My Friends On Fire, Enthronment, Bleeding Trruth
5/30: Scott H. Biram, Volk
5/31: Winds Of Neptune, Blood Rune Sigil, The Velvet Snakes, Angel of Mars
6/7: Against the Grain, Amino Acids, Us Bastards, Busby Death Chair
6/12: Bastardous, Frank White, Whatever, Newburgh
6/19: Get Dead, Middle-Out, Cascade Riot, Duk Butter
6/20: Pigeon Pit
6/28: Tim Barry, Jeremy Porter and the Tuco’s, Timmy Reynolds
7/5: Murphy’s Law, The Take
7/24: Go Fight, Interface, Red Lokust, Sapphira Vee, Amaranth
7/26: Voyag3r, Warhorses, Stormfeldt, Forge The Sun
8/2: Luicidal, Termiinally Ill, The Hajj
9/5: Pink Turns Blue
Wildwood Amphitheater
2700 Joslyn Ct., Orion Twp.; orion.events
5/30: Ladies of the 80s (tribute)
5/31: Rockstar (arena rock tribute)
6/5: North Oakland Concert Band
6/6: The Cure (tribute), White Stripes (tribute)
6/12: Theo Gridiron and Friends
6/13: Red Hot Chili Peppers (tribute), Green Day (tribute)
6/14: Sadie Bass, Rob Stone, Brad Stuart
6/19: Persuasion
6/20: Toby Keith (tribute), Chris Stapleton (tribute)
6/21: Eminem (tribute), DJ Dirty White
6/26: Lake Orion High School Band
6/27: Guns N’ Roses (tribute), AC/DC (tribute)
6/28: Old Skool (hip-hop tribute)
7/10: Taylor Tucky
7/11: Mellencamp (tribute), Springsteen (tribute)
7/12: U2 (tribute), The Firewalkers
7/17: Wayback Machine
7/18: Aerosmith (tribute), The Black Crows (tribute)
7/19: Beastie Boys (tribute), Lö Standards
7/24: Yacht Seas
7/25-27 Tommystock at Camp Agawam
7/31: Stone Blossoms
8/1: Loudernow (Emo, pop punk tribute)
8/2: Journey (tribute), Foreigner (tribute)
8/7: 50 Amp Fuse
8/8: Rage Against The Machine (tribute), Limp Bizkit (tribute)
8/9: Michael Jackson (tribute), Bruno Mars (tribute)
8/14: Mob Opera
8/15: Beatles vs. Stones (tribute)
8/16: Taylor Swift (tribute), Mckayla Prew
8/22: Bob Seger (tribute), Ted Nugent (tribute)
8/23: Kenny Chesney (tribute), Zac Brown (tribute), Miranda Lambert (tribute)
9/5: Van Hagar (tribute), Chit
9/6: Soundgarden (tribute), Pearl Jam (tribute)
9/19: Foo Fighters (tribute), Weezer (tribute)
9/20: Pink Floyd (tribute), David Bowie (tribute)
Festivals
5/24-26: Movement Festival with Charlotte de Witte, Moodymann, FERG, horsegiirL, and more
Hart Plaza, Detroit; movementfestival.com
6/19-22: Electric Forest with Justice, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Khruangbin, String Cheese Incident, and more
Double JJ Resort, Rothbury; electricforest.com
8/29-9/1: Detroit Jazz Festival with Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’rivera, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Barron, John Scofield, and more
Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org
8/1-3: Dearborn Homecoming with War and Treaty, Third Eye Blind, Tigers Jaw, Stoop Lee, and more
Ford Field Park, Dearborn; dearbornhomecoming.com