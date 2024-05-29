Make Music Ann Arbor returns with a day-long lineup of free musical events across the city

Make Music Ann Arbor is returning for its second year, set to fill the city with a mix of free musical events on Friday, June 21.

The day-long musical festival is part of Make Music Day, a global celebration happening annually on the summer solstice, where people of all ages and skill levels unite to create music.

With over 150 cities in the U.S. joining the festivities this year, Make Music Day has become the world’s largest music event, originating in France back in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique. Now embraced by over 2,000 cities worldwide, Make Music Day invites anyone with a passion for music to perform, and everyone who enjoys music to partake.

Last year, Ann Arbor marked its debut on the Make Music map with 30 acts across 13 venues. This year promises to be even bigger, with a diverse lineup of performances spanning genres including country, classical, folk, hip-hop, punk rock, Latin jazz, and more.

Highlights of this year’s event include activities at the Downtown Ann Arbor Library such as a musical petting zoo, DIY instrument making, modular synth workshop, and a DJ workshop. Additionally, the Westgate Branch courtyard will host performances from noon until 6 p.m., featuring a mix of musical styles to suit all tastes and ages. Several other venues throughout the city will also showcase talented performers throughout the day.

Organizers are still seeking participants to sign up to perform as musicians or to host events in their local space. If you're interested in contributing or want to see a full list of scheduled events, more information can be found at makemusicday.org/annarbor.