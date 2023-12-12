Frontier Ruckus releases new song, with album on the way

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Frontier Ruckus is back.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Frontier Ruckus has new album on the way: The banjo-wielding Michigan folk band Frontier Ruckus has returned with new music, and a new album coming on Feb. 16, 2024. As the primary vehicle for singer Matthew Milia’s kodachrome songwriting, On The Northline will be the band’s first LP of new material in seven years (though, Milia released a solo album in 2021). The group has also shared a lyric video for the title track of the album, featuring a collage of vintage family photos as the backdrop. The song is “inspired partly by the North Country of upstate New York… where my dad’s side of the family somehow landed from Sicily in the early 1900s. Once an industrial boomtown, now marked by Amish buggies tied up outside of Price Choppers, dilapidated bowling alleys and weedy putt-putt golf courses where the tourists have long-since stopped summering,” says Milia. “I hope the intimacy of the songs reminds long-time listeners what they loved about our band and invites new listeners in just the same… Six albums in, for the ones still with us, On the Northline is as much for them as it is for us.” Fans can expect a few more tracks to be released ahead of the album in the coming weeks, and you can peep the tracklist on Instagram @frontierruckus. —Joe

Queer Detroit returns with a new series: After their presence downtown was sadly cut short earlier this year, Queer Detroit took some time to reflect on how to move forward. We are glad to say that they are back with a vengeance this week, kicking off a brand new dance series called PRINSESSA, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Norwood Theatre in New Center (6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit). Expect all of the fun, flamboyant, and fierce energy that we experienced at their grand opening back in May, with an absolutely stellar lineup of selectors: Blackmoonchild, Fusegrade, DJ Hemlok, Remove Him, and Luca Miel. The team had this to say in the event description: “So much love has been put into this brand new remodel and it looks absolutely fantastic. Drag, drinks, photography, music and dancing!!! Parking in back lot. Special thanks to everyone who has helped out and I can’t wait to see you there!!!!” Tickets available on Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Sinistarr is taking over the Orchid: If you’re not familiar with Sinistarr, his absolutely electric set from Boiler Room Detroit earlier this year is a good place to start. Exploring the realms of drum and bass, footwork, jungle, techno, and beyond, he is known to annihilate dance floors with high-energy performances that leave the crowd sweating, screaming, and begging for more. With releases on legendary labels like Metalheadz Platinum, Renegade Hardware, and Creative Source, Sinistarr’s production has long captured the attention of tastemakers in the industry. As indicated by more recent releases on Hooversound, Vision, Tectonic, and the 70th release on dBridge’s iconic imprint Exit Records, it’s evident that he is here to stay. Catch Sinistarr spinning live at the Orchid (141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale) on Friday, Dec. 15, tickets are available on Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Let the Armed be your “Perfect Savior” this weekend: The ever-mysterious and endlessly entertaining Detroit band the Armed is bringing its performance art-infused presence to Saint Andrew’s Hall (431 E. Congress St., Detroit) this Friday, Dec. 15 for their biggest-ever headlining show in the city. We can only imagine what is in store for this homecoming affair, given that they’ve already toured with Queens of the Stone Age and hosted a wild mansion-style house party/video shoot earlier this year. Joining them on the show will be New York noise-punk band Model/Actriz, who sold out Lager House earlier this year and have since toured the world, wowing fans across the board with their hauntingly beautiful ruminations on queerness and boiling hedonism. Tickets are available via Live Nation, so get ’em while they’re hot! —Joe

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter