Flo Rida, 311, and Montell Jordan to play Arts, Beats & and Eats

Lineup for Labor Day festival is loaded with 1990s and mid-2000s throwbacks

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 12:36 pm

Flo Rida. - Leonard Zhukovsky/ Shutterstock
Leonard Zhukovsky/ Shutterstock
Flo Rida.

Around 200 music acts are set to perform at this year’s Arts, Beats & Eats festival, including some of our 1990s and mid-2000s faves.

Remember “This is How We Do It”? Montell Jordan, who sings the '90s R&B hit, is among this year’s festival headliners. He’s joined on the Jim Bean National stage by hip-hop legend Rob Base, alt-rockers 311, rapper Flo Rida, early 2000s rock band Chevelle, and funk group Average White Band.

The noticeably male-dominated lineup was announced Tuesday. A host of acoustic sets, local musicians, and electronic DJs are also slated to perform.

Arts, Beats & Eats will be celebrating 25 years for this year’s Labor Day festival, which takes place Sept. 2-5 in Downtown Royal Oak. Beyond music, it features a juried art show with over 150 artists and more than 50 restaurants and food trucks.

You can see the full Jim Bean National Stage (main stage) lineup below. For a full list of acts see artsbeatseats.com.

Jim Bean National Stage
Friday, Sept. 2
  • 4-4:30 p.m. Frame 42
  • 5:30-7 p.m.: Tommy DeCarlo - Singer of Boston
  • 7:30-9 p.m. Average White Band
  • 9:30-11 p.m.: Fitz & the Tantrums
Saturday, Sept. 3
  • 10-11:30 a.m.: Zumba
  • 4-4:30 p.m.: Jack's Revenge
  • 5-7 p.m.: Beatlemania Live!
  • 7:30-9 p.m.: Chevelle
  • 9:30-11 p.m.: 311
Sunday, Sept. 4
  • 4:30-5 p.m.: Kira Blue
  • 5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jackson Dean
  • 7:30-9 p.m.: Chase Rice
  • 9:45-11 p.m.: Sponge
Monday, Sept. 5
  • 3-3:30 p.m.: Polish Muslims
  • 4-6 p.m.: Your Generation in Concert
  • 6:30-7:15 p.m.: Rob Base and Montell Jordan
  • 7:45-9 p.m.: Flo Rida
Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
