Flo Rida, 311, and Montell Jordan to play Arts, Beats & and Eats

Around 200 music acts are set to perform at this year’s Arts, Beats & Eats festival, including some of our 1990s and mid-2000s faves.
Remember “This is How We Do It”? Montell Jordan, who sings the '90s R&B hit, is among this year’s festival headliners. He’s joined on the Jim Bean National stage by hip-hop legend Rob Base, alt-rockers 311, rapper Flo Rida, early 2000s rock band Chevelle, and funk group Average White Band.
The noticeably male-dominated lineup was announced Tuesday. A host of acoustic sets, local musicians, and electronic DJs are also slated to perform.
Arts, Beats & Eats will be celebrating 25 years for this year’s Labor Day festival, which takes place Sept. 2-5 in Downtown Royal Oak. Beyond music, it features a juried art show with over 150 artists and more than 50 restaurants and food trucks.
You can see the full Jim Bean National Stage (main stage) lineup below. For a full list of acts see artsbeatseats.com.
Jim Bean National Stage
Friday, Sept. 2
- 4-4:30 p.m. Frame 42
- 5:30-7 p.m.: Tommy DeCarlo - Singer of Boston
- 7:30-9 p.m. Average White Band
- 9:30-11 p.m.: Fitz & the Tantrums
- 10-11:30 a.m.: Zumba
- 4-4:30 p.m.: Jack's Revenge
- 5-7 p.m.: Beatlemania Live!
- 7:30-9 p.m.: Chevelle
- 9:30-11 p.m.: 311
- 4:30-5 p.m.: Kira Blue
- 5:45-6:45 p.m.: Jackson Dean
- 7:30-9 p.m.: Chase Rice
- 9:45-11 p.m.: Sponge
- 3-3:30 p.m.: Polish Muslims
- 4-6 p.m.: Your Generation in Concert
- 6:30-7:15 p.m.: Rob Base and Montell Jordan
- 7:45-9 p.m.: Flo Rida