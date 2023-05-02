Detroit’s Tec-Troit fest announces 2023 lineup, and more local music news

click to enlarge Angie Linder, Flickr Creative Commons A scene from Tec-Troit 2016.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Detroit still has a free electronic music festival: The Tec-Troit festival was established in 2011, as a way to amplify local and oft-overlooked electronic musicians in Detroit. As the annual Detroit Electronic Music Festival (DEMF) evolved into Movement over the last two decades, and as its ticket prices have risen and headliners become more global, Tec-Troit has remained a free event with a hyper-local scope. With the lineup just revealed for this year, attendees will be treated to a rare live set from Underground Resistance performing as the Depth Charge iteration of the group’s rotating cast of techno masters. Fellow electronic pioneers and third-wave techno artists like Scan7, Mike Clark, and Blake Baxter are also topping the bill, with a mix of new school artists like Huey Mnemonic, AK, and Something Blue also taking turns behind the decks. Tec-Troit takes place on June 10 and 11 at 1211 Trumbull Ave. in Detroit, so you’ll have a couple weeks to recuperate after Movement’s Memorial Day madness. No tickets or RSVP needed, just show up hydrated and ready to dance. More info available at tectroit.com. —Joe

Charles Trees to release debut LP: A figurehead in the local club and party-going community, Charles Trees has made his mark on both the Ann Arbor and Detroit electronic scenes. As a musical polymath, Trees is known for going deep on a seemingly endless array of genres and sounds, and has dropped the occasional single or EP over the last couple of years. Capturing Animals, to be released on Portage Garage Sounds later this month, is his first proper full-length album, and “Stave 1” is the first offering for listeners. Trees’s original songs sound as deep and undefinable as his DJ sets, as abstract and infinite as a Jackson Pollock painting. The full LP drops on May 26 as an apt ramp up to Movement weekend, with vinyl copies available for pre-order via Bandcamp and surely available at all local record stores. —Joe

Big Neck Records takes over Outer Limits: Lovettsville, Virginia-based garage punk record label Big Neck Records has put out some great Detroit projects recently, so it’s only fitting that they would choose to host this year’s Big Neck Fest at Detroit’s Outer Limits Lounge this weekend. The label’s motto is “We put out messed up, crazed rock and roll that we like!”, which seems to be their approach to booking the fest as well. The bill features a bunch of great local acts, including Werewolf Jones, The Stools, 208, Toeheads, and Pharma, as well as touring acts Science Man, The Archeas, Willful Boys, Teen Cobra, and McQQeen. At only $15 per day, it’s a great bang for your buck, and an exciting chance to thrash with so many different bands all under one roof. Mark your calendars for May 5 and 6, and wear some clothes that you don’t mind getting sweaty! —Broccoli

Flaming Embers rises from the ashes: There’s a new music space for the queer community downtown on the first level of Broderick tower, and this weekend they’ll be hosting their grand opening celebration with a stellar local lineup of dance music. Flaming Embers will occupy the former Detroit Sports Bar & Grille space, and their party this Saturday, May 6th will feature performances by local favorite Marshall Applewhite, the legendary DJ Cent, and Blueprint’s own DJ Etta. Information about the space is relatively sparse as of now, but tickets are available now via Resident Advisor, along with this description: “The music selectors for this Grand Opening have all the essentials for your mind and body. Decades of Detroit music history are behind the decks, new sound system is thumping, and we’ve got fresh drinks and lovely views of Grand Circus park. Let the children eat babie, come love with us!” —Broccoli

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter