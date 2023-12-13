Detroit’s ‘Power Keys 2.0’ conference aims to prepare for careers in entertainment

The day-long conference covers topics like podcasting, brand building, film production, and other aspects of the industry

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge iHeart Radio’s Angela Yee is one of the speakers set for the Power Keys 2.0 event in Detroit. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
iHeart Radio’s Angela Yee is one of the speakers set for the Power Keys 2.0 event in Detroit.

As the Detroit entertainment scene continues to redefine itself and evolve, there is a need for structure and educational resources. And even though the days of Detroit being home to a major record label like Motown are long past, there are still industry professionals here willing to teach what they know to anyone aspiring to get in the entertainment business.

Enter “Power Keys 2.0,” a day-long conference set to cover topics on podcasting, brand building, film production, and many other aspects of the industry. The event will feature discussions from heavyweights Chlon Rogers (COO of Think Its A Game Records), iHeart Radio’s Angela Yee, longtime Marketing and radio exec Lamonte Hayes, and Jay Norm (global head of music marketing for Spotify), just to name a few.

“This conference is for anyone who is serious about breaking into the entertainment industry whether you are an artist, influencer, manager, DJ, producer, host, director, public relations specialist, or working towards scoring a branding deal, or ambassadorship,” says the conference organizer Chanel Domonique, who manages Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and co-founded the 313 Day event. “With the business of entertainment changing at a rapid pace, it’s almost considered an instant failure if you are not up to speed with the needs and wants of this business.”

Event Details
Power Keys 2.0

Power Keys 2.0

Sat., Dec. 16, 12-9 p.m.

The Godfrey Detroit 1401 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$25 – $200

