Detroit monthly event Technically, Yeah celebrates 50th show with first-ever vinyl release

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Jo Rad Silver and Eddie Logix of Technically, Yeah.

Congratulations are in order for Technically, Yeah, the monthly performance night celebrating its 50th show this week. Launched in 2017, the event typically features live performances — Monica Blair, Tammy Lakkis, Rebecca Goldberg, Charles Trees, and Illingsworth are among the artists to grace its stage — sandwiched by all-vinyl sets by hosts Eddie Logix and Jo Rad Silver. And now, Logix and Jo Rad can spin their own wax: The duo is marking the occasion with its first-ever vinyl record release, Real, No. The 12-inch EP blends their myriad influences into four tracks that mix deep-house grooves with hi-tech jazz, including an appearance from Kasan Belgrave on sax, the son of famed Motown jazz trumpet player Marcus Belgrave. Here’s to another 50.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter