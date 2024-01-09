Detroit monthly event Technically, Yeah celebrates 50th show with first-ever vinyl release

Hosts Eddie Logix and Jo Rad Silver are marking the occasion with a vinyl EP

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge Jo Rad Silver and Eddie Logix of Technically, Yeah. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Jo Rad Silver and Eddie Logix of Technically, Yeah.

Congratulations are in order for Technically, Yeah, the monthly performance night celebrating its 50th show this week. Launched in 2017, the event typically features live performances — Monica Blair, Tammy Lakkis, Rebecca Goldberg, Charles Trees, and Illingsworth are among the artists to grace its stage — sandwiched by all-vinyl sets by hosts Eddie Logix and Jo Rad Silver. And now, Logix and Jo Rad can spin their own wax: The duo is marking the occasion with its first-ever vinyl record release, Real, No. The 12-inch EP blends their myriad influences into four tracks that mix deep-house grooves with hi-tech jazz, including an appearance from Kasan Belgrave on sax, the son of famed Motown jazz trumpet player Marcus Belgrave. Here’s to another 50.

Event Details
Technically, Yeah. Eddie Logix / Jo Rad Silver // Vinyl Album / Record Release

Technically, Yeah. Eddie Logix / Jo Rad Silver // Vinyl Album / Record Release

Thu., Jan. 11, 9 p.m.

UFO Factory 2110 Trumbull Ave., Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

