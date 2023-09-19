Detroit has a new vinyl-only listening club in an urban garden

click to enlarge Dhwanil Panchal Foxglove is a new urban garden in Detroit with vinyl-only DJ nights.

A vinyl-only listening club in an urban garden: DJing with old-school vinyl and turntables comes with certain barriers to entry when compared to all of the easier-to-use digital software and gear available these days. However, if you hang around Detroit’s dance scene long enough, you’ll notice extra reverence given to those who create new soundscapes and blends using just two black, flat discs. It’s not only the technical aspect that Detroiters love about vinyl beat-matching, mixing, and scratching, but the texture, warmth, and depth that radiates from needle to speaker. The soul of vinyl is what’s appealing, and Foxglove aims to pay homage to exactly that. The new “listening garden” combines the founders’ love for dance music with urban garden design, hosting gigs in a beautiful outdoor space and garage. They hope to take the technical onus off of their selectors, inviting them to play records they typically would not in a club setting. The next opportunity to dip your toes in falls on the autumnal equinox on Friday, Sept. 22, with one of the best selectors in the city: Whodat, equally regarded for her pumping, mind-expanding house sets as she is for deep, intentional vinyl selections. Rounding out the bill is Mr. Twista, who Foxglove says is often cited as “the guy who taught [folks] how to mix records,” Hood, and RO-YO B2B goblin grrl. Tickets are $12 in advance via Resident Advisor, and more at the door on Friday. (Location to be revealed to ticket-holders the day of the event.) —Joe

A different side of Scott Grooves: While most know Scott Grooves for his singular DJ sets and fiercely independent attitude around releasing music, he does not box himself in. Simply put, he “creates things based on ideas,” and those things can take many forms, including his upcoming artwork installation this Friday. After The Dance: Art Exhibition by Scott Grooves will be hosted at Red Door Digital (7500 Oakland Ave., Detroit) on Sept. 22, featuring a music performance by experimentalist Sam Hooker. The event is totally free and a great opportunity to meet and chat with Scott, who has been charting his singular path through the Detroit arts scene over the last 30 years. You can follow Scott for frequent updates via his Bandcamp page. —Joe

Sleep Olympics celebrates a year of tastemaking: Local producer, DJ, and all around musician dream beach started his event series Sleep Olympics last September at Hamtramck’s Ghost Light. In the year since, he’s worked with close friend and collaborator Raphy to bring a broad range of musical talent to Detroit — some that audiences already know, but many that they wouldn’t know otherwise. The art of being a good show curator is striking that balance of giving people what they want, but also giving them things that they don’t know they want yet. By stacking up lineups with tried-and-true artists mixed with newcomers as well as mainstays of the local scene, Sleep Olympics has found a formula that works, and their 1 year anniversary show this Friday is evidence of that. Headlined by Chicago footwork originator RP Boo, the lineup will also feature Chicago up-and-comer Cqqchifruit, local standout Something Blue, a live performance from Ziggy Waters, and a b2b set from residents dream beach and Raphy. Leland City Club is where you’ll find it all going down; grab your tickets via dice.fm. —Broccoli

Texture at the freshly renovated Dreamtroit space: Over the past seven years or so, Texture has been throwing some of the best dance parties in Detroit, bringing world-renowned talent to the city to play in unique spaces that are intricately designed for full aesthetic immersion. Jacob Park heads the music programming, while artist Patrick Ethen bathes the spaces in powerful displays of light, making for an experience that has gained a reputation both locally and on the world stage. This weekend, Texture is bringing Lena Willikens and Vladimir Ivkovic for a massive eight-hour back-to-back set to celebrate their latest trip around the sun, hosted at the newly refurbished Dreamtroit space. This is a party you won’t want to miss, so grab your tickets via Resident Advisor and we’ll see you on the dance floor. —Broccoli

