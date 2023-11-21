Danny Brown says this year’s Bruiser Thanksgiving will be the last

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Danny Brown.

A lot has changed since rapper Danny Brown started throwing his annual Bruiser Thanksgiving shows in Detroit ten years ago, much of which is reflected in Brown’s latest record, Quaranta.

Recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, the record’s name is a play on the word “quarantine” and also the Italian word for “40.” (Brown is 42 now.) And in a departure from the manic, drug-fueled pace of his past work, the tone of Quaranta is somber and introspective. (Brown has also become sober in recent years.)

“This rap shit done saved my life, and fucked it up at the same time,” he says on the opening track.

It seems like Brown is feeling drawn back to the music, however. Quaranta comes on the heels of the joint record he released with Baltimore-based JPEGMAFIA earlier this year, Scaring the Hoes. This year’s Bruiser Thanksgiving serves as the final stop on the duo’s sold-out tour, with plenty of special guests expected to also appear.

It is also apparently the last. “FINAL BRUISER THANKSGIVING THIS WEDS IN THE D,” Brown wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter