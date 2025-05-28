Big Sean and Detroit Symphony Orchestra to collaborate for hip-hop concert

Zamar Velez Big Sean: rapper, actor, fashion influencer, and now author.

Rapper Big Sean is collaborating with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for what is being described as “a groundbreaking fusion of hip-hop and orchestral sound.”

Announced Wednesday, the concert is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 29 at Orchestra Hall in Detroit’s Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 29 at pistons.com/bigseandso starting at $75, with proceeds from the event will benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, and the Sean Anderson Foundation.

According to a press release, Big Sean will headline the show, with appearances by rising Detroit hip-hop acts Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan, and Queen Naija. The DSO is also set to debut a new orchestral arrangement honoring the late hip-hop producer J Dilla, who was born in Detroit and died in 2006 at 32.

Since 2020, Big Sean has served as the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons, “providing creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community and social responsibility activation, and more,” according to the release.

Earlier this year Big Sean released a self-help book, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.