  1. Music
  2. Gig alert
  1. Music
  2. Gig alert

Big Sean and Detroit Symphony Orchestra to collaborate for hip-hop concert

Presented by the Detroit Pistons, the show will also include a tribute to the late J Dilla

By
May 28, 2025 at 11:32 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Big Sean: rapper, actor, fashion influencer, and now author. - Zamar Velez
Zamar Velez
Big Sean: rapper, actor, fashion influencer, and now author.

Rapper Big Sean is collaborating with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for what is being described as “a groundbreaking fusion of hip-hop and orchestral sound.”

Announced Wednesday, the concert is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 29 at Orchestra Hall in Detroit’s Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 29 at pistons.com/bigseandso starting at $75, with proceeds from the event will benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, and the Sean Anderson Foundation.

According to a press release, Big Sean will headline the show, with appearances by rising Detroit hip-hop acts Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan, and Queen Naija. The DSO is also set to debut a new orchestral arrangement honoring the late hip-hop producer J Dilla, who was born in Detroit and died in 2006 at 32.

Since 2020, Big Sean has served as the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons, “providing creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community and social responsibility activation, and more,” according to the release. 

Earlier this year Big Sean released a self-help book, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Netflix star Detroit Diamond to perform first-ever concert at El Club

By Kahn Santori Davison

Image: Netflix star Detroit Diamond to perform first-ever concert at El Club

Detroit-based harpist to serenade shelter pets at adoption event

By Steve Neavling

Ackeem Salmon is a harpist, art director, educator, and interdisciplinary artist from Kingston, Jamaica. He’s now based in Detroit.

2025 Movement Festival schedule

By Lee DeVito

The crowd at the 2024 Movement Music Festival.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe