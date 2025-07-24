You can get free a Miller Lite at these Detroit-area bars for International Beer Day

Courtesy photo Miller Life turns 50.

Miller Lite is celebrating its 50th anniversary — and International Beer Day — by giving out 50,000 beers at 500 bars, including some in the Detroit area.

Fans ages 21 and older can grab a cold one while supplies last starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1 at Bookie’s Bar & Grille (2208 Cass Ave., Detroit; bookiesbar.com), Tin Roof (47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; tinroofdetroit.com), Harry’s Detroit Bar & Grill (2482 Clifford St., Detroit; harrysdetroit.com), Duggan’s Irish Pub (31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; duggansirishpub.com), Coach’s Corner (36000 Seven Mile Rd., Livonia; coachescornerbarandgrilloflivonia.com), and One Under (35780 Five Mile Rd. #2, Livonia; oneunderbar.com).

A full list of participating bars is available at millerlite.com/find-celebration.

Fans can also win free prizes at millerlite.com/toast while supplies last.