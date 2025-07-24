  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News

You can get free a Miller Lite at these Detroit-area bars for International Beer Day

We’ll toast to that

By
Jul 24, 2025 at 1:29 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Miller Life turns 50. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Miller Life turns 50.

Miller Lite is celebrating its 50th anniversary — and International Beer Day — by giving out 50,000 beers at 500 bars, including some in the Detroit area.

Fans ages 21 and older can grab a cold one while supplies last starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1 at Bookie’s Bar & Grille (2208 Cass Ave., Detroit; bookiesbar.com), Tin Roof (47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; tinroofdetroit.com), Harry’s Detroit Bar & Grill (2482 Clifford St., Detroit; harrysdetroit.com), Duggan’s Irish Pub (31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; duggansirishpub.com), Coach’s Corner (36000 Seven Mile Rd., Livonia; coachescornerbarandgrilloflivonia.com), and One Under (35780 Five Mile Rd. #2, Livonia; oneunderbar.com).

A full list of participating bars is available at millerlite.com/find-celebration.

Fans can also win free prizes at millerlite.com/toast while supplies last.

Slideshow

What’s going on in metro Detroit this week (July 23-29)

26th Annual Summer Beer Festival You can sample dozens of local craft beers at this festival, the longest-running of the Michigan Brewers Guild’s. The event features live music from Jimmy Olson and Act Casual on Friday and Supercrunch and Keller & The Keels on Saturday. From 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 25 and 3-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 26; Riverside Park, Ypsilanti; mibeer.com. Tickets are $55 advance, $65 doors for Friday and $60 advance, $70 doors on Saturday.
Threads of Time: A Detroit Vintage Market This isn’t your typical antique shopping. Curated by the Peacock Room, this event brings vintage vendors together in the lobby of Detroit’s magnificent Fisher Building. Items for sale include clothing, accessories, and home decor from sellers like Dolly Rockers Vintage, Leah’s Closet, Mama Coo’s Boutique, Old Soul Vintage, The Velvet Tower, and more. Word is there will also be retro-style pin-up models and food from Common Pub and the High Chai Time Tea Cart. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 at the Fisher Building lobby, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com. No cover. 3rd Annual Collard Green Cook-Off Billed as “a soulful celebration of Black culinary heritage,” this event sees local chefs cooking up more than 400 lbs. of locally sourced greens to be judged by the community and a panel of judges. May the best greens win! From 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 26; Chandler Park, 12831 Frankfort St., Detroit; internationalinstituteofcleangreens.com. No cover. A Musical Evening in the Garden with Slept Through A Blood Moon, Emily Rose, Ben Piper Urban farm Featherstone Garden is hosting a night of music at its downtown location featuring local acts Slept Through the Blood Moon, Emily Rose, and Ben Piper. Starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 26; Featherstone Garden, 600 Plum St., Detroit; featherstonegarden.com. No cover. Taco Showdown Here’s one for the taco lovers out there. At the 6th Annual Taco Showdown, attendees can sample tacos and margaritas from more than 15 local restaurants and vote for their favorites. The top five winners will go on to a panel of judges at 3:30 p.m. Tickets include three tacos and five margarita samples and a voting card. (Additional taco and drink tickets are also available for purchase.) The event will also feature Mexican-themed entertainment including lucha libre wrestling, music, DJs, dancers, and more. From 1-5 p.m. (starts at 11 a.m. for VIP) on Sunday, July 27; Eastern Market Shed 5, Detroit; tacoshowdown.com. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP. Kendis Gibson — Five Trips: An Investigative Journey into Mental Health, Psychedelic Healing, and Saving a Life Did you know that Detroit has a psychedelic mushroom church? In 2021 voters approved Proposal E, which decriminalized entheogenic plants and fungi in the city, and Detroit’s Per Ankh Entheogenic Church is a non-denominational house of worship that incorporates psilocybin mushrooms into its service. On Sunday, it will host Kendis Gibson, an Emmy-winning journalist whose memoir Five Trips details his personal journey using psilocybin to treat depression. From 5-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 27; Per Ankh Entheogenic Church, 15605 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit; perankh1.org. Cover is a $25 donation. WWE Monday Night RAW WWE is bringing its flagship wrestling program to the Motor City. Monday’s matches include Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” Gunther, “Main Event” Jey Uso, World Tag Team Champions the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Rhea Ripley, Women’ Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and more. Starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 28; Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313presents.com. Tickets start at $64.
Click to View 7 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

A Michelin star-winning restaurateur is opening a taco spot in Grosse Pointe Woods

By Lee DeVito

From left: Niko Moschouris, Brandon Zarb, Mel Fuechtmann, and Branden McRill.

Detroit’s Greektown hosts weekly happy hour amid construction

By Lee DeVito

A rendering showing the completed Monroe Streetscape Project in Greektown.

Vernors releases limited-edition Boston Cooler flavor

By Lee DeVito

Vernon's has launched a limited-edition Boston Cooler.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe