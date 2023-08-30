The Wine Grotto to open in Saint John’s Resort as part of renovation project

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Wine Grotto has a design reminiscent of an underground wine cave.

Plymouth-based Saint John’s Resort has announced the grand opening of the Wine Grotto, a new bar and restaurant that’s part of a multi-million-dollar renovation of the 200-acre former seminary.

A news release promises that the Wine Grotto will provide guests with “an unparalleled experience of luxury and leisure, complemented by an enchanting ambiance that evokes the timeless allure of an underground wine cave.”

It’s set to open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The space combines old architecture with a modern feel, boasting restored arches reminiscent of European wine cellars. The designers tapped local artists to decorate the space, including a mother-daughter painting duo.

The bar’s long “royal table” can be closed off to offer a private dining experience for special events and gatherings.

The bar will feature a rotating list of wines from $40 to $1,500, including seasonal offerings and monthly features so that the menu always has something new to offer. In addition to the wine selection, the bar will feature an array of cocktails including Detroit classics like the Hummer and the Last Word, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, using locally sourced spices, juices, and garnishes.

It’s the creation of the resort’s sommelier team of Eric Djordjevic, Kristen Carlson, and John Cooke, who recently won the Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards for their work at the resort’s FIVE Steakhouse.

“The Wine Grotto is a testament to our vision of creating a truly exceptional wine program that not only delights our guests but also serves a higher purpose,” Djordjevic, assistant managing director at Saint John’s Resort, said in a statement. “Our frequently rotating wine list features top-tier wines, such as the highly coveted Giuseppe Quintarelli Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG, which is unique for Metro Detroit. The Grotto’s wine selection and Coravin preservation system redefine the wine experience, making it a top wine destination in the region.”

The Wine Grotto will use the Coravin preservation system, which will allow guests to purchase wines by the glass or half-glass and try bottles they may not usually be able to buy.

To complement the wine, the new bar will also offer a food menu curated by executive chef Terence Tarver and desserts by pastry chef Kaitlyn Huber. Dishes include Chicken “Lollipops,” a Brachetto Wine Float, Raspberry Red Wine Red Velvet Cake, and a Chocolate “Charcuterie” Board.

Saint John’s Resort says that 100% of net profits will be dedicated to supporting educational and humanitarian endeavors in metro Detroit and beyond.

