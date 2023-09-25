The Detroit Beer Co. celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday with a new brew and rock ’n’ roll

Cheers!

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge The Detroit Beer Co. is celebrating its 20th anniversary. - The Detroit Beer Co.
The Detroit Beer Co.
The Detroit Beer Co. is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Detroit Beer Co. is almost old enough to, well, drink a beer. The downtown brewpub is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Saturday with specials, live music, and a new offering: the limited-edition Triple Dwarf, a stronger version of its signature Detroit Dwarf at 10% ABV. (“It’s dark, has a good hop balance, with a malt to nutty finish,” we’re told.) Festivities start at 11 a.m. with the tapping of the Triple Dwarf. The party continues from 2-5 p.m. with food and drink discounts and prize giveaways. Then, from 5-8 p.m., there’s a performance by local rock ’n’ roll band the Reefermen, who celebrated their 30th anniversary earlier this year.

Event Details
Detroit Beer Company Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Sat., Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Detroit Beer Co. 1529 E. Broadway, Detroit Detroit

