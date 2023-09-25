The Detroit Beer Co. celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday with a new brew and rock ’n’ roll

click to enlarge The Detroit Beer Co. The Detroit Beer Co. is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Detroit Beer Co. is almost old enough to, well, drink a beer. The downtown brewpub is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Saturday with specials, live music, and a new offering: the limited-edition Triple Dwarf, a stronger version of its signature Detroit Dwarf at 10% ABV. (“It’s dark, has a good hop balance, with a malt to nutty finish,” we’re told.) Festivities start at 11 a.m. with the tapping of the Triple Dwarf. The party continues from 2-5 p.m. with food and drink discounts and prize giveaways. Then, from 5-8 p.m., there’s a performance by local rock ’n’ roll band the Reefermen, who celebrated their 30th anniversary earlier this year.

