Taco John’s to debut metro Detroit location downriver

The fast food chain’s Monroe outpost opens on Oct. 23

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Taco John’s is opening its fourth Michigan outpost at 424 N. Telegraph Rd. - Meritage Hospitality Group
Meritage Hospitality Group
Taco John’s is opening its fourth Michigan outpost at 424 N. Telegraph Rd.

A Wyoming-based taco joint has its sights set on Monroe for its next location.

Taco John’s is opening its fourth Michigan outpost at 424 N. Telegraph Rd. in Monroe on Monday, Oct. 23. It's the chain’s first location in the metro Detroit area. Taco John’s expanded to Michigan earlier this year with locations in Hudsonville, Wyoming, and Caledonia.

The Taco John’s menu includes meat and potato burritos, Potato Olés (deep-fried potato nuggets; “This is what the Taco John’s crowd cheers for,” the Taco John’s website says), stuffed grilled tacos, and fried chicken tacos with taco shells that are fried in-house.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to introduce such an iconic brand to new markets in the Midwest, and to serve our customers with quality ingredients and items prepared daily,” said Gary Rose, president of Meritage Hospitality Group, which is operating the new location. “We can’t wait to bring the Monroe community an explosion of flavor, and to get a taste of Taco John’s iconic menu at an incredible value at their new, neighborhood store.”

Taco Johns was founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and has nearly 400 locations in 23 states. For more information, see tacojohns.com .

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Speakeasy-style cocktail lounge Room 1904 opens above Jacoby’s

By Layla McMurtrie

Jacoby's Bar, established in 1904, is opening a cocktail lounge in its upstairs space.

There’s lots to love about Día de los Muertos

By Robert Stempkowski

Tokens of departed family members’ favorites are staged at an ofrenda.

Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen and Farm hosts its fourth annual Harvest Dinner on Sunday

By Randiah Camille Green

Coriander Kitchen and Farm shares its seasonal bounty.

An ode to the pepperoni roll purveyors of metro Detroit

By Robert Stempkowski

Dearborn Italian Bakery is among the pantheon of pepperoni roll purists in the Detroit area.

Also in Food & Drink

JACK DANIEL’S MILITARY GIVEAWAY- SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Jack Daniel’s Distillery

JACK DANIEL’S MILITARY GIVEAWAY-

Speakeasy-style cocktail lounge Room 1904 opens above Jacoby’s

By Layla McMurtrie

Jacoby's Bar, established in 1904, is opening a cocktail lounge in its upstairs space.

Beloved for brunch, AlTayeb now serves dinner

By Jane Slaughter

AlTayeb’s new dinner menu includes eight sandwiches.

'Neighborhood dive' Lenny's Bar opening on Detroit's eastside this month

By Layla McMurtrie

What was once Clyde's East Bar got a fresh coat of paint as the spot will soon open as Lenny's Bar.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us