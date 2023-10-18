Taco John’s to debut metro Detroit location downriver

click to enlarge Meritage Hospitality Group Taco John’s is opening its fourth Michigan outpost at 424 N. Telegraph Rd.

A Wyoming-based taco joint has its sights set on Monroe for its next location.

Taco John’s is opening its fourth Michigan outpost at 424 N. Telegraph Rd. in Monroe on Monday, Oct. 23. It's the chain’s first location in the metro Detroit area. Taco John’s expanded to Michigan earlier this year with locations in Hudsonville, Wyoming, and Caledonia.

The Taco John’s menu includes meat and potato burritos, Potato Olés (deep-fried potato nuggets; “This is what the Taco John’s crowd cheers for,” the Taco John’s website says), stuffed grilled tacos, and fried chicken tacos with taco shells that are fried in-house.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to introduce such an iconic brand to new markets in the Midwest, and to serve our customers with quality ingredients and items prepared daily,” said Gary Rose, president of Meritage Hospitality Group, which is operating the new location. “We can’t wait to bring the Monroe community an explosion of flavor, and to get a taste of Taco John’s iconic menu at an incredible value at their new, neighborhood store.”

Taco Johns was founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and has nearly 400 locations in 23 states. For more information, see tacojohns.com .

