Speakeasy-style cocktail lounge Room 1904 opens above Jacoby’s

click to enlarge Shutterstock Jacoby's Bar, established in 1904, is opening a cocktail lounge in its upstairs space.

The upstairs space of Jacoby’s Bar in Detroit’s Bricktown neighborhood will soon open its doors to the public as a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Room 1904.

The new spot will open to the public on Oct. 30 with an “evening of elegance and sophistication,” says a press release. The bar will offer limited seating and an intimate experience with personalized absinthe service and world-renowned spirit recommendations from a whisky sommelier.

This is the first time that the upstairs space of the building has been open.

The new lounge will also add to the German-style beer hall’s menu, which currently serves up dishes like schnitzel and potato pancakes, in addition to more standard bar fare.

Established in 1904, Jacoby’s has witnessed and endured significant historical events, including Prohibition, two World Wars, and the Great Depression. It has been handed down through four generations of the Jacoby family and remains a cherished presence in the historic Bricktown neighborhood.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter