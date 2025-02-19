  1. Food & Drink
Shinola Hotel’s Evening Bar launches ‘Model T-iki’ pop-up and supports a good cause

A portion of proceeds from this tropical cocktail for two will support Friends of the Rouge and help protect southeast Michigan’s watershed

By
Feb 19, 2025 at 12:49 pm
Image: Model T-iki’s River Rouge features genever, passion fruit, falernum, orgeat, and lemon, and is topped off with a negroni float.
Model T-iki’s River Rouge features genever, passion fruit, falernum, orgeat, and lemon, and is topped off with a negroni float. Emily Berger
In the 1960s through the ’80s, Detroit had a rich tiki bar culture. Local auto industry workers would post up at bars like Chin Tiki and Mauna Loa, and, while sipping tropical-themed cocktails, would pretend they were somewhere far away from here — especially in the winter. While those bars may be long gone, new ones like Southwest Detroit’s Mutiny Tiki Bar and Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club keep the tradition alive.

Now, a new tiki-themed pop-up is entering the conversation. Through mid-April, Evening Bar at the Shinola Hotel is transformed into the “Model T-iki,” serving up tiki-inspired cocktails and bites under tropical decor.

Darryl Chan, who comes with experience from New York City’s Portrait Bar, has created a menu of tiki classics given a Motor City makeover. Those include the “Model T-ai” Mai Tai, a “Colada ‘66” Piña Colada, and the River Rouge, a cocktail for two served in a fish-shaped bowl. Meanwhile, Chefs Cory Barberio and Andrew Carmellini have created a dining menu with items like crab rangoon, slow-cooked baby back ribs, and little lobster rolls.

Even sweeter, Evening Bar says a portion of the proceeds from the River Rouge cocktail will be donated to Friends of the Rouge to help protect southeast Michigan’s watershed. We’ll drink to that!

Through mid-April; Evening Bar, 1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eveningbar.com.

Location Details

Evening Bar

1400 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

