Shinola Hotel’s Evening Bar launches ‘Model T-iki’ pop-up and supports a good cause

In the 1960s through the ’80s, Detroit had a rich tiki bar culture. Local auto industry workers would post up at bars like Chin Tiki and Mauna Loa, and, while sipping tropical-themed cocktails, would pretend they were somewhere far away from here — especially in the winter. While those bars may be long gone, new ones like Southwest Detroit’s Mutiny Tiki Bar and Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club keep the tradition alive.

Now, a new tiki-themed pop-up is entering the conversation. Through mid-April, Evening Bar at the Shinola Hotel is transformed into the “Model T-iki,” serving up tiki-inspired cocktails and bites under tropical decor.

Darryl Chan, who comes with experience from New York City’s Portrait Bar, has created a menu of tiki classics given a Motor City makeover. Those include the “Model T-ai” Mai Tai, a “Colada ‘66” Piña Colada, and the River Rouge, a cocktail for two served in a fish-shaped bowl. Meanwhile, Chefs Cory Barberio and Andrew Carmellini have created a dining menu with items like crab rangoon, slow-cooked baby back ribs, and little lobster rolls.

Even sweeter, Evening Bar says a portion of the proceeds from the River Rouge cocktail will be donated to Friends of the Rouge to help protect southeast Michigan’s watershed. We’ll drink to that!

Through mid-April; Evening Bar, 1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eveningbar.com.