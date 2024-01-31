Sheetz plans more Detroit-area convenience stores

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sheetz has developed something of a cult following thanks to its 24/7 coffee and food.

The Sheetz convenience store chain has announced plans to expand into Michigan, its first major expansion in another state for more than 20 years. Aside from a previously announced store planned for 33380 Wick Rd. in Romulus, the chain has now announced two more stores — another in Romulus at Middlebelt Road and I-94 and another in Chesterfield at 23 Mile Road and I-94.

The company says it plans to open the first Romulus store by the end of 2024, with details on the other two stores to be announced.

The chain has developed something of a cult following, thanks to its 24/7 food and coffee; Business Insider declared its Made-To-Order Espresso bar to be “actually comparable to Starbucks, but with half the price,” and USA Today readers named the company the Best Regional Fast Food Chain. Its “Boom Boom” sauce is so popular that it even inspired the “Boom Bang” sauce at Detroit’s Anchor Bar.

Its Made-to-Order food menus including all-day breakfast, subs, sandwiches, pizza, chicken, salads, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies, and more.

The family-owned Pennsylvania-based company was founded in 1952 and now has 700 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina.

We’re looking forward to stopping by the Romulus location when it finally opens to see what all the hype is about.

