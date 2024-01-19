Quick-serve Asian restaurant Red Lotus opens in Hollywood Casino at Greektown

The new eatery joins 313 Burger Bar, Detroit Taco, and Dunkin' in the casino's Monroe Market food court

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 10:33 am

click to enlarge Red Lotus is now open to the public. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Red Lotus is now open to the public.

Downtown Detroit’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown has just welcomed Red Lotus to its Monroe Market, the food-court-style center on the second floor of the entertainment and gaming destination.

The new option for casino-goers, which opened to the public on Thursday, is a quick-serve Asian eatery offering noodle and rice dishes such as Thai shrimp curry, General Tso’s chicken, Asian-style chicken wings, and potstickers, as well as a variety of sushi.

Inside Monroe Market, Red Lotus adds a new kind of cuisine to the mix of other quick-serve restaurants, which includes 313 Burger Bar, Detroit Taco, and Dunkin’.

Red Lotus is now open from 5-11 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, see HollywoodGreektown.com.

New Detroit-area restaurants to look forward to in 2024

