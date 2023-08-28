Pizza Cat expands into Oak Park with fourth metro Detroit location

click to enlarge Tom Perkins Pizza Cat is opening a new location in Oak Park.

Pizza Cat is growing.

The chain known for its unconventional pizza creations will soon add a fourth metro Detroit location, set to open in Oak Park at 25298 Greenfield Rd.

The new spot will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. to celebrate, offering attendees $5 small cheese and pepperoni pizzas until 3 p.m.

Franchisee owners Andre “Dre” Styles and Brian Jackson are the driving forces behind this expansion, both with business experience in the Detroit area across various industries. Styles has created and opened over 20 successful dining, entertainment, and retail brands over the past two decades. With the new endeavor, he plans to expand Pizza Cat across the nation. Co-owner Jackson, known as DJBJ 3525, is involved in local music, acting, and community work through his nonprofit organization, 3525 World Inc.

Pizza Cat was founded with the mission to “Keep Pizza Weird” in 2017 in Toledo, Ohio. It relocated its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2021, leading to multiple new locations, including three Detroit area stores located in Madison Heights, Westland, and downtown. It also opened a location in Jax Beach, Florida.

The menu features Midwestern-style pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches, snacks, and desserts. With over 1,962,273 potential pizza topping combinations, according to a news release, Pizza Cat encourages customers to let their creativity shine.

