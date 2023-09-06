Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Paris-inspired Le Suprême is now open in Detroit’s restored Book Tower

It’s the first of four new restaurants expected to soon open in the long-vacant high-rise

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Book Tower’s Le Suprême is inspired by Parisian brasseries. - Olsovsky Williams
Olsovsky Williams
Book Tower’s Le Suprême is inspired by Parisian brasseries.

Le Suprême, the first restaurant to open in Detroit’s recently restored Book Tower building, has officially opened its doors.

The new spot is inspired by Parisian brasseries with a menu that features dishes like steak au poivre and fruits de mer seafood platters, along with pastries and desserts. Its bar includes coffee drinks, absinthe, cocktails, and more than 300 of champagnes and wines.

Billionaire Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock recently completed its seven-year, $300 million restoration of the Book Tower, which has sat vacant since 2009. The 500,000-square-foot building includes 38 floors with 229 residential units, 117 hotel rooms, co-working space, and 52,000 square feet of retail.

Construction of the Book Tower was completed nearly a century ago in 1926, and for a time it was Detroit’s tallest building.

“Our team has fallen in love with Detroit, and it has been an opportunity of a career to play a part in writing the story of Book Tower’s next 100 years,” Randall Cook, CEO and cofounder of Le Suprême’s Philadelphia-based parent company Method Co., said in a statement. “We have had the privilege to collaborate with Bedrock to conceptualize and bring to life eight different hospitality offerings within one of America’s most iconic properties. We have been ever-mindful of what the restoration of Book Tower means to this city and we’ve worked hard to create hospitality concepts that will excite and help reconnect Detroiters to Book Tower once again and at the same time honor the heritage of this magnificent property.”

The 6,200 square-foot space can seat up to 210 guests, with an additional 24-seat private dining area. Its design highlights the French connection with elements like a traditional zinc bar top and hand-made art nouveau European tiles.

Its initial hours are for dinner Tuesday-Saturday, with plans to eventually expand for breakfast and lunch.

Following Le Suprême, more dining spaces in Book Tower are expected to open in the autumn. Those include a 14th floor rooftop bar called Kamper’s, Japanese izakaya-inspired Hiroki San, and sake pub Sakazuki.

Location Details

Le Suprême

1265 Washington Blvd., Detroit Detroit

