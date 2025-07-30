  1. Food & Drink
Novi Taco Fest set to return to the Fountain Walk for family-friendly fun

Advance tickets are available for $6

By
Jul 30, 2025 at 4:52 pm
Novi Taco Fest is set for Friday, Aug. 22-Sunday, Aug. 24. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Novi Taco Fest is set for Friday, Aug. 22-Sunday, Aug. 24.

Tacos, live music, wrestling, and more are all part of a family-friendly festival headed to Novi.

Novi Taco Fest is set to return to the Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk from Friday, Aug. 22-Sunday, Aug. 24.

According to organizers, the event will include taco trucks, ice-cold palomas and margaritas, live entertainment across two stages, hot pepper-eating and cutest dog contests, vendors and artisans, and a kid’s zone.

Advance tickets are available for $6 from novitacofest.com through Aug. 4, after which the price raises to $7. Three-day passes are available for $18 per person through Aug. 4 or $21 after. Cover is $10 at the door.

Veterans, active duty members with military ID, and children ages 3 and under get in free all weekend.

Event Details
Image: Novi Taco Fest

Novi Taco Fest

Fri., Aug. 22, 5-10 p.m., Sat., Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 24, 12-7 p.m.

Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk 44175 West 12 Mile Road, Novi Detroit

Buy Tickets

Starts at $6
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

