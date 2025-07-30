Novi Taco Fest set to return to the Fountain Walk for family-friendly fun

Courtesy photo Novi Taco Fest is set for Friday, Aug. 22-Sunday, Aug. 24.

Tacos, live music, wrestling, and more are all part of a family-friendly festival headed to Novi.

Novi Taco Fest is set to return to the Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk from Friday, Aug. 22-Sunday, Aug. 24.

According to organizers, the event will include taco trucks, ice-cold palomas and margaritas, live entertainment across two stages, hot pepper-eating and cutest dog contests, vendors and artisans, and a kid’s zone.

Advance tickets are available for $6 from novitacofest.com through Aug. 4, after which the price raises to $7. Three-day passes are available for $18 per person through Aug. 4 or $21 after. Cover is $10 at the door.

Veterans, active duty members with military ID, and children ages 3 and under get in free all weekend.