New American restaurant Coeur opens in Ferndale

click to enlarge Heather Saunders for Coeur Charred romaine with bottarga dressing, mimolette, and radish from Coeur.

A new restaurant has moved into the former Assaggi Bistro space in downtown Ferndale.

Coeur is a New American restaurant by chef and owner Jordan Smith, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America who has worked in fine dining restaurants in Toronto, New York, San Francisco, and Arizona. According to a press release, “Intrigued by Detroit’s burgeoning restaurant scene, Smith left San Francisco and planted his heart in Ferndale.” (Coeur is French for “heart,” and for the month of August, a portion of the restaurant proceeds will go to the Michigan chapter of the American Heart Association.)

“The concept for Coeur is rooted in tradition but light-hearted in attitude,” Smith says in a statement. “We set out to create a neighborhood restaurant where guests could enjoy delicious elevated cuisine and exciting experiences without all the fuss.”

Smith’s menu includes small plates like charred romaine with bottarga dressing, and entrées like striped bass prepared with kohlrabi, carrots, pickled enoki mushrooms, tom kha broth, and mint oil. There’s also a five-course tasting menu for $89 per person that changes each week with optional beverage pairings.

Brunch will be served weekends with breakfast items like babka French toast served with gooseberry jam and smoked maple syrup and lunch dishes like a fried chicken sandwich flavored with pickle brine and topped with kohlrabi and cabbage slaw and Calabrian chili aioli.

Smith is joined by sous chefs Will Davis and David Ha, pastry chef Carl Spicuzzi, and in-house sommelier Sean Crenny. Joining the kitchen this week is Pastry Chef Carla Spicuzzi.

The 3,534 square-foot interior space has seating for 66, plus another 14 seats at the bar. There’s room for about 50 more on the 1,559-square-foot outdoor patio.

Coeur is located at 330 W. Nile Mile Rd., Ferndale. More information is available at coeurferndale.com.

Location Details Coeur 330 W. Nine Mile Rd., 330 W. Nine Mile Rd. Oakland County 1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter