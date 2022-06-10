Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan’s Blake Farms releases line of cold-pressed juices

​​Blake’s Cold-Pressed Juice is now at all Blake’s locations, Eastern Market, and select retailers

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge Blake's Cold-Pressed Juice. - COURTESY OF BLAKE FARMS
Courtesy of Blake Farms
Blake's Cold-Pressed Juice.

From cider and doughnuts to hard cider, flower festivals, and U-Pick apples, Blake Farm can do no wrong in our eyes. Now they've added a line of cold-pressed juices to their offerings.

Blake’s Cold-Pressed Juice is now available at all Blake’s locations, Old Woodward Shop in Royal Oak, and TJ’s Market in Commerce Township. They will also be sold in Shed 2 at Eastern Market on Saturday’s throughout the summer.

The juices comes in four flavors — Cherry Apple, Strawberry Apple, Peach Apple, and Tropical Apple, which are sold in 16-ounce single serving bottles. They’re made at Blake’s Farm in Armada with apples straight from the orchard. As huge Blake’s fans who are always looking for (relatively) healthy, non-boozy drinks, we’re stoked about this new product.

“What sets our cold-pressed juice apart from many competitors is a premium apple cider base made with almost 10 apples in every bottle, as opposed to apple juice from concentrate,” Blake’s cider maker Troy Deneen said in a press release. “And we are especially proud of the ‘locally made’ factor, from fresh pressing and bottling right here on the farm to sourcing ingredients like the cherry juice we get from Montmorency County in northern Michigan.”

The juices have no added sugar or preservatives and the “high-pressure process of cold pressing retains more of the fruit and vegetables, their vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants than traditional juicing,” according to the release.

The 75-year-old family owned and operated orchard and farm plans to extend distribution to more retailers soon.

