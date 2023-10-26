Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

Tickets are on sale now — and everyone’s a VIP

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday, Nov. 17 at the Detroit Shipping Company. - Dontae Rockymore
Dontae Rockymore
Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday, Nov. 17 at the Detroit Shipping Company.

As Michiganders know, one of the best ways to greet the winter cold is by warming up with holiday spirits.

And a great way to do that is at our annual event Whiskey in the Winter, now in its fourth year at the Detroit Shipping Company food hall. Mark your calendars: the event is set for 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and Whiskey in the Winter tickets are on sale now.

New this year is one ticket tier at $75. That’s right — everyone’s a VIP. Included are 10 drink tickets, food samples from all of the restaurants in the Detroit Shipping Company, and a swag bag with prizes.

Dozens of whiskeys, bourbons, cocktails, and beers will be on hand. Detroit Shipping Company’s restaurants include Bangkok 96 Street Food, Coop Caribbean Chicken, Momo Cha Nepalese Dumplings, Halal Street NY Style Street Food, and Motor Burger.

Festivities also include a vendor area and a live performance by Detroit band the Whiskey Charmers (naturally).

See you there!

Event Details
Whiskey in the Winter presented by Metro Times

Fri., Nov. 17, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Company 474 Peterboro St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$75.00

Metro Times’ Whiskey in the Winter returned to the Detroit Shipping Co. [PHOTOS]

Metro Times' Whiskey in the Winter returned to the Detroit Shipping Co. [PHOTOS]
