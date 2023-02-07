McClure’s Pickles launches limited edition ‘Dilla Dills’ in the late hip-hop beatmaker’s honor

click to enlarge
McClure's Pickles released a limited edition jar in honor of late producer J Dilla.
If you’re a J Dilla fan, chances are the only food that you associate with the late hip-hop producer are doughnuts — a nod to the album he released on his birthday, three days before his death in 2006.
Well, McClure’s Pickles is entering the chat with a limited edition jar of pickles in honor of the former Slum Village member. On Tuesday, the Detroit-Brooklyn based company took to social media
to make the formal announcement on what would’ve been J Dilla’s 49th birthday.
“I love the idea of someone discovering Dilla’s sound through a jar of Dilla Dills,” said Bob McClure, co-founder of McClure’s, in a press release. “It’s one of those unexpectedly wonderful things. Kinda like Detroit and kinda like our pickles.”
Each jar features a QR Code that buyers can scan to access a J Dilla Spotify Playlist that features tracks like “Workinonit” and “So Far to Go.”
Dilla Dills retail for $13.99 and can be purchased in-store at Bodega Market (2671 Brush St., Detroit) and online at mcclures.com
.
The collaboration was made possible with the blessing of the J Dilla estate, and McClure’s says all profits are being donated to Pay Jay Productions, Inc., the production company Dilla founded.
