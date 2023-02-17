Looks like Eastern Market’s Bunny Bunny isn’t closing after all

The small restaurant serves unique cuisine inspired by India, South Africa, and the American South

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge Bunny Bunny in the Eastern Market is reopening. - Tom Perkins
Tom Perkins
Bunny Bunny in the Eastern Market is reopening.

Bunny Bunny, a fusion restaurant that opened three years ago on Gratiot Avenue in Eastern Market, is officially reopening this weekend.

The restaurant announced its closure back in September 2022. But owners Justin Tootla and Jen Jackson decided to give it another go — at least until their lease expires next year.

“As everyone has seen over the last three years, the dining landscape is constantly changing and we’re doing our best to adjust and adapt,” the couple said in a newsletter to guests Thursday. “Through these processes we will hopefully create a model that is sustainable for us and the guest. We hope to see everyone back at Bunny and here’s to another great new beginning.”

When Bunny Bunny opened in August 2020, it was a Chinese takeout and delivery operation. Last summer, the small restaurant pivoted to cuisine from India, South Africa, and the American South. The menu changed weekly.

The restaurant, named after the couple’s campfire game, will continue serving up their novel and unique fusion cuisine, with a new approach to the style of service.

You can order at the counter (where the bar is) or online. The food is available for carry-out or in-person dining.

The couple originally decided to close, saying, “The cost of doing business is just too much for us to keep up with and Bunny is not viable in its current format.”

Luckily for us foodies, the couple is poised to give it another shot. 
Location Details

Bunny Bunny

1454 Gratiot Ave., Detroit Eastern Market

