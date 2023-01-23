Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all

The owner changed her mind and is expanding the business with cooking classes and an apprenticeship program

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 5:17 pm

click to enlarge Rose’s Fine Food and Wine isn't going anywhere. - Jacob Lewkow
Jacob Lewkow
Rose’s Fine Food and Wine isn't going anywhere.

Eastside Detroit diner Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale back in September. But owner Molly Mitchell has since changed her mind.

The beloved Jefferson Avenue brunch spot is officially off the market.

Mitchell told Crain’s Detroit Business she initially decided to sell Rose’s due to “the severe mental health toll caused by running a restaurant (or really doing anything) these past 3 years. I needed a change.”

That change will come in the form of a new cooking school and apprenticeship program Mitchell plans to add in the spring called Rose’s Kitchen Garden School.

The 12-week apprenticeship program will teach Detroit youths between the ages of 16 and 21 things like fermenting, baking, cultural food history, and business classes, Crain’s reports.

The diner is also offering classes like cake decorating, and paczki-making.

Rose’s Fine Food and Wine is located at 10551 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-822-2729; rosesfinefood.com.

Location Details

Rose's Fine Food

10551 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit Greater Detroit Area

1 article

