Detroit diner Rose’s Fine Food and Wine is for sale

Jacob Lewkow
A diverse group of diners meet at Rose’s Fine Food in Detroit.
Yet another beloved Detroit restaurant is up for grabs.
Eastside Detroit diner Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale at $600,000
Thursday. A future buyer would inherit the property and business, including all kitchen equipment and its liquor license.
O’Connor Real Estate, who is handling the sale, posted the listing on social media
, echoing the community’s love for the corner restaurant with its outdoor patio, herb garden, and housemade baked goods.
“Like everyone in Detroit, we adore Roses and hope to see someone new carry the torch that has lit up this very special corner in the East Village for the last eight years,” the post reads. “Thank you for feeding us, Roses!”
Rose’s has received national praise over the years from the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post
, The Wall Street Journal
, and Bon Appétit
. It was opened in 2014 by Lucy Carnaghi and Molly Mitchell, who were applauded for offering employees a $15 starting wage during the pandemic.
Rose’s Fine Food and Wine is located at 10551 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; rosesfinefoodandwine.com
.
