Local chefs to face off at Burger Battle Detroit

This fun feast returns to Eastern Market this weekend

By
Jun 26, 2025 at 12:56 pm
Image: More than a dozen local chefs will offer samples at the Burger Battle Detroit contest.
More than a dozen local chefs will offer samples at the Burger Battle Detroit contest. Courtesy photo
May the best burger win.

Local chefs will face off at this weekend’s Burger Battle Detroit, which returns to Eastern Market’s Shed 5 from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Now in its ninth year, the family-friendly competition names the best burgers in the Detroit area — and you can help decide.

“We are so excited to bring Burger Battle back for 2025, and we anticipate this being one of our most exciting battles to date,” event organizer Scott Rutterbush said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome back defending champion So Cheesy, along a stellar lineup of competing chefs — and we look forward to presenting this year’s winner with the coveted Burger Battle trophy and $1,000 prize!”

Guests get unlimited burger samples from more than a dozen local restaurants while supplies last, along with a voting card to name their favorites.

The finalists will then create burgers for a panel of guest judges to name the best.

There will also be a cash bar, a DJ, vendors, and more.

General admission tickets are $20, or $40 for VIP early entry starting at 11 a.m.

Children under 5 get in for free.

More information is available at burgerbattle.info.

Event Details
Image: Burger Battle

Burger Battle

Sun., June 29, 1-4 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

Starts at $29.48
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

