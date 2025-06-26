Local chefs to face off at Burger Battle Detroit

May the best burger win.

Local chefs will face off at this weekend’s Burger Battle Detroit, which returns to Eastern Market’s Shed 5 from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Now in its ninth year, the family-friendly competition names the best burgers in the Detroit area — and you can help decide.

“We are so excited to bring Burger Battle back for 2025, and we anticipate this being one of our most exciting battles to date,” event organizer Scott Rutterbush said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome back defending champion So Cheesy, along a stellar lineup of competing chefs — and we look forward to presenting this year’s winner with the coveted Burger Battle trophy and $1,000 prize!”

Guests get unlimited burger samples from more than a dozen local restaurants while supplies last, along with a voting card to name their favorites.

The finalists will then create burgers for a panel of guest judges to name the best.

There will also be a cash bar, a DJ, vendors, and more.

General admission tickets are $20, or $40 for VIP early entry starting at 11 a.m.

Children under 5 get in for free.

More information is available at burgerbattle.info.