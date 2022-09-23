Lincoln Tap will let you pour your own beer in Royal Oak

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The self-serve system works through RFID-enabled wristbands that activate the taps and track the ounces being poured.
Come October, get ready to pour yourself a round in Royal Oak.
Lincoln Tap, a new venture by Eastern Market Brewing Co., will be the first of its kind in Michigan, following legislation allowing self-serve booze at bars and restaurants in July.
An exact opening date for Lincoln Tap hasn’t been announced, but a press release says a grand opening is slated for October.
Lincoln Tap will offer a rotating mix of beers, wine, and cold brew coffee, and serve as an “interactive showroom” for Eastern Market Brewing Co. and sister businesses Ferndale Project and Dooped Donuts.
It works via a 30-tap system with technology from self-serve tap manufacturer iPourIt. Patrons will use touchscreens and RFID-enabled wristbands to activate the taps and track the ounces being poured.
“This has been in the works for some time and we’re excited to be able to partner with business owners and entrepreneurs to bring the self-pour experience to Michigan,” VP of sales at iPourIt Darren Nicholson said in the release. “The new legislation requires that patrons have their RFID token affixed to their bodies while using the tap wall so our system’s built-in wristband solution is perfect for this market.”
Lincoln Tap is located at 330 E Lincoln Ave., Royal Oak; lincolntap.com
