Lincoln Tap will let you pour your own beer in Royal Oak

The newest venture by Eastern Market Brewing Co. will be Michigan’s first fully self-service taproom

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 4:36 pm

click to enlarge The self-serve system works through RFID-enabled wristbands that activate the taps and track the ounces being poured. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The self-serve system works through RFID-enabled wristbands that activate the taps and track the ounces being poured.

Come October, get ready to pour yourself a round in Royal Oak.

Lincoln Tap, a new venture by Eastern Market Brewing Co., will be the first of its kind in Michigan, following legislation allowing self-serve booze at bars and restaurants in July.

An exact opening date for Lincoln Tap hasn’t been announced, but a press release says a grand opening is slated for October.

Lincoln Tap will offer a rotating mix of beers, wine, and cold brew coffee, and serve as an “interactive showroom” for Eastern Market Brewing Co. and sister businesses Ferndale Project and Dooped Donuts.

It works via a 30-tap system with technology from self-serve tap manufacturer iPourIt. Patrons will use touchscreens and RFID-enabled wristbands to activate the taps and track the ounces being poured.

“This has been in the works for some time and we’re excited to be able to partner with business owners and entrepreneurs to bring the self-pour experience to Michigan,” VP of sales at iPourIt Darren Nicholson said in the release. “The new legislation requires that patrons have their RFID token affixed to their bodies while using the tap wall so our system’s built-in wristband solution is perfect for this market.”

Lincoln Tap is located at 330 E Lincoln Ave., Royal Oak; lincolntap.com.

Food & Drink Slideshows

American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building since 1917.

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock 'n' roll bar PJ's Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022

