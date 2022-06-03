Dooped Donuts opens up shop in downtown Detroit

Dooped Donuts/Instagram You'd never guess these were vegan.

Friday is National Donut Day, and Dooped Donuts is celebrating by finally opening its own storefront in downtown Detroit. The vegan doughnut brand’s first standalone shop is located at 1555 Broadway St.If the address sounds familiar, it’s because it used to be Ashe Suppy Co café. Dooped will be continue to sell Ashe Coffee there.Dooped was founded during the coronavirus pandemic at Ferndale Project, and has been selling its wholesale doughnuts to local coffee shops and popping up at events until now.It’s known for flavors like Peanut Butter + Jelly, Cookies + Cream, and Raspberry Rose. They’re a dupe for regular doughnuts and you wouldn’t know they were vegan if no one told you, hence the name Dooped.