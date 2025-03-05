La Pecora Nera to open in Birmingham soon

La Pecora Nera is getting ready to bring its Italian sandwiches, sandwiches, salads, coffee, and gelato to Birmingham.

The Italian deli plans to soon open its third location in the former Planthropie space at 135 Pierce St.

“We’re thrilled to open in downtown Birmingham and share the sandwiches and food that have made us popular in Detroit and Farmington,” the team said in a statement.

While an exact date has not been announced, it is expected to open sometime this month.

La Pecora Nera opened in downtown Detroit in 2017 and in Farmington in 2023. It was founded by Zach Kostegian, who came from years of experience working at Cariera’s in Dearborn Heights, and David Ayyash of Chickpea in the D.

Its name translates to “the black sheep” because Kostegian and Ayyash wanted to put their own twist on traditional Italian deli sandwiches. It prides itself on using fresh, quality ingredients, and also offers some grocery items for customers to buy.

More information is available at lapecoraneradetroit.com.