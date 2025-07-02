James Oliver Coffee Co. expands to Wyandotte, coming soon to Brush Park

James Oliver Coffee Co. is continuing to expand locally.

The Detroit-based coffee chain opened its latest cafe last week in the downriver area. Located at 3042 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte, it’s John Oliver Coffee Co.’s third location following Detroit locations at 1236 Michigan Ave. in Corktown and 500 Griswold St. in the Guardian Building.

The chain also plans to open a location in Detroit’s Brush Park at 3100 Woodward Ave., according to signs posted in the windows of the building.

The space was the former home to Cafe Alto since May 2021 and New Order Coffee from 2017 to 2020.

Metro Times could not reach James Oliver Coffee Co. for comment.

According to jamesolivercoffee.com, the chain was founded by James and Annie Oliver in New Hampshire in 1995.

In 2019, Oliver handed the company over to his daughter Miranda and son-in-law David, who relocated it to Detroit.