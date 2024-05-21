Jackson Pollock-inspired restaurant opening in Rochester Hills

A new restaurant inspired by the work of abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock is set to open in Rochester Hills next month.

Dubbed The Jackson, the high-end restaurant will open in The Village of Rochester Hills shopping center at 104 N. Adams Rd. It’s co-owned by Michael Mauro and chef Justin Vaiciunas, and marks the duo’s first foray as restaurant owners and operators.

According to a press release, “The Jackson will draw inspiration from Jackson Pollock’s iconic splatter paintings, capturing the essence of Pollock’s unique and innovative artist’s approach through the menu and design elements in the restaurant.” They say the decor is heavily influenced by Pollock’s groundbreaking work “Number One,” and Mauro and Vaiciunas have even created their own large-scale 21-foot-by-7-foot interpretation of a Pollock painting for the restaurant.

The interior design is handled by Pop House, the Detroit-based design firm owned by Jennifer Gilbert, Dan Gilbert’s wife. One wall is also adorned with a custom wallpaper design inspired by the abstract faces of Pablo Picasso made by Bloomfield Hills-based luxury wallpaper company Verna Velin.

Details on the menu were not provided, other than to say that “the dishes that will be served at The Jackson will represent edible masterpieces, each one a bold and daring interpretation of Pollock’s abstract style.” (At least one photo of a dish on the restaurant’s website shows sauces splattered on a plate in a manner that could be described as Pollackian.) The menu is set to change periodically.

The restaurant’s bar program is helmed by Michael Mauro of East Lansing, who will curate a selection of wines and craft a cocktail menu utilizing locally sourced ingredients.

The Jackson is set to open sometime in June. More information will be available at thejacksonrestaurant.com.