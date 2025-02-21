HopCat is expanding to Downriver

HopCat is bringing its signature curated beers and Cosmik Fries to the Downriver area.

The Michigan-based beer bar chain announced plans to move into the former Old Chicago Pizza location at 15231 Trenton Rd., Southgate.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors in Southgate,” said Craig Stage, CEO of parent company Project BarFly. “We’re excited to bring our love for craft beer and comfort food to this amazing community and create a space where everyone feels welcome. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors, share great moments, and become a go-to spot in Southgate.”

The 6,700 square-foot space is expected to accommodate up to 220 guests, with more than 40 craft beers on tap. It will also feature a large outdoor patio.

Expected to open in the summer, it’ll be the company’s 11th location in Michigan.

The company is planning to hire around 100 employees for the Southgate store. More information is available at wearebarfly.com.