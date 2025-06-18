HopCat announces grand opening for Downriver location

Courtesy photo HopCat is known for serving dozens of craft beers.

Michigan-based beer bar chain HopCat is almost ready to open its first Downriver location.

The Southgate location is set to open to the public on Monday, June 30.

A grand opening celebration is set to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, where the first 200 customers will win free Cosmik Fries for one year. HopCat-branded swag will also be available while supplies last.

A Charity Night is also planned from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 to serve the HopCat Employee & Community Assistance Fund to support HopCat employees and Southgate community members facing financial hardships. A $15 donation includes a reserved seat and a complimentary meal. Reservations must be made at opentable.com.

The bar will have 40 curated beers on tap and seat up to 260 customers, including on its patio.

“With HopCat’s unique menu, friendly staff and vibrant décor, they will most certainly become a favorite venue for our residents and those visiting throughout the Downriver area,” Southgate mayor Joseph Kuspa said in a statement. “We appreciate HopCat’s decision to locate here and are excited to welcome this new business to Southgate.”

The new store is located at 15231 Trenton Rd. inside a former Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom.

HopCat has eleven locations in Michigan and one in Nebraska.