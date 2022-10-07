Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge reopens with arcade games and plans for entertainment ‘six or seven days a week’

The bar and music venue is under new management from the Detroit Shipping Co.

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Hamtramck's New Dodge Lounge. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Hamtramck's New Dodge Lounge.

After some delays, Hamtramck’s long-standing New Dodge Lounge has reopened under new management this month, with updates that include the addition of arcade games and plans for entertainment most days of the week.

The bar switched hands earlier this year, and is now run by the management team behind the Detroit Shipping Co. food hall. Management previously told Metro Times that they initially hoped to open in August, but now say they were waiting for final approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, which was just granted last week.

The bar will now be open nightly Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with plans for a grand re-opening on Saturday, Oct. 22. After that, it plans to hold hours from happy hour to close, “six or seven days a week,” co-owner Jonathan Hartzell tells Metro Times.

“We’re getting all of our live music set up, because we’re going to start doing music Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights,” general manager Erica Markoff says. “Our goal is to do something fun every single night of the week. So we’re doing a service industry night, we’re working on getting karaoke together, and a couple other things like an open mic and stuff like that.”

They say they plan to start booking local artists to perform soon, and plan to make upgrades to the bar’s stage and sound system in the coming years.

In the meantime, the bar underwent a “thorough” cleaning, which included a new paint job. They also changed the open seating area in the back of the bar into an arcade that includes a handful of arcade games, as well as skee-ball and pinball.

Other changes include reupholstering some furniture and upgrading TVs. Hartzell says he was inspired to run a business in Hamtramck because his great-grandfather lived in Hamtramck, and he’s in the process of getting vintage family portraits installed on the walls.

“We’ve got a lot of family photos up there that kind of tell the story of the transition of Hamtramck over the last, you know, 120 years,” he says.

As a soccer fan, he also wants the bar to cater to fans of the Detroit City FC soccer club at nearby Keyworth Stadium. He says he’s in talks to host DCFC’s end-of-the-season party, and also has plans to host an exhibition of work from the team’s official photographer.

He says they plan to also host other rotating visual artists on the walls, similar to what they do at Detroit Shipping Co.

There are also plans to upgrade the bar’s kitchen equipment, but in the meantime it has agreements with nearby Amicci's Pizza and Yemen Cafe, which will deliver to the New Dodge Lounge.

“We’d love a happy hour crowd, people hanging out, watching sports while playing video games, have a few drinks, and then roll into our music and other activities nine o’clock till close,” he says. “There should be programming almost every night of the week, so you can come in here and have some experience.”

He says they plan to host music of all genres.

“We’re really starting to learn who the good bands are and who’s really worth having and booking,” he says. “But we’re open to everyone applying, and, you know, hosting over the next six months the best that Detroit’s got.”

New Dodge Lounge is located at 8850 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Drink News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

Trending

Avalon Cafe replaces Great Lakes Coffee at Detroit Rivertown Market

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon Cafe inside Rivertown Market.

Here’s why Southwest Detroit’s long-standing Pupuseria cranks through 100 lbs. of tortillas a day

By Jane Slaughter

Here’s why Southwest Detroit’s long-standing Pupuseria cranks through 100 lbs. of tortillas a day

Underground cocktail bar opens in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood

By Steve Neavling

The Upright is a new underground cocktail bar located beneath the Oak & Reel in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction.

New restaurant Symposia opens in Detroit’s Greektown

By Lee DeVito

Symposia is located in Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center.

Also in Food & Drink

Avalon Cafe replaces Great Lakes Coffee at Detroit Rivertown Market

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon Cafe inside Rivertown Market.

Here’s why Southwest Detroit’s long-standing Pupuseria cranks through 100 lbs. of tortillas a day

By Jane Slaughter

Here’s why Southwest Detroit’s long-standing Pupuseria cranks through 100 lbs. of tortillas a day

New restaurant Symposia opens in Detroit’s Greektown

By Lee DeVito

Symposia is located in Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally brings fall fun to the Dequindre Cut this weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

The Harvest Fest itself will have more than 50 food trucks.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us